Unexpected hero in Wanda, who watched soccer 105 days later. A great head of Vitolo when the match entered the final stretch he decided on a leaden match, placing Atlético third in the table. Valladolid worked very well on defense in a difficult field, despite the many rotations of Sergio, complicating the task to a frayed Atleti but hopefully on a strategy move.

06/21/2020

Act at 00:31

CEST

Lucas Cadet

ATM

VLD

Atlético de Madrid

Oblak; Trippier, Giménez, Hermoso, Manu Sánchez; Llorente (Vitolo, 73 ‘), Herrera (Koke, 57’), Thomas, Lemar (Carrasco, 57 ‘); Joao Félix (Correa, 64 ‘), Morata (Diego Costa, 64’).

Valladolid

Expensive; Antoñito, Kiko Olivas, Javi Sánchez (Enes Ünal, 83 ‘), Carnero; Fede San Emeterio (Alcaraz, 46 ‘); Matheus (Kike, 75 ‘), Michel, Hervías; Waldo (Óscar Plano, 73 ‘), Sergi Guardiola (Miguel, 46’).

Referee

González Fuertes (Asturian). TA: Thomas (57 ‘), Hermoso (59’), Carrasco (69 ‘), Diego Costa (75’) / Waldo (65 ‘) and Michel (88’).

Incidents

Wanda Metropolitano. Behind closed doors.

Outbound, striking the ounces of each other in the Wanda. In Atlético, seven changes with respect to the team that swept El Sadar, with the entry of Morata, Lemar, Trippier, Beautiful and the youth squad Manu Sánchez in lane three in defense to give rest to I gave it. Other ‘untouchables’ like Koke, Saul or Coast, waiting for his turn in the band.

No less novelties in the pucelanos, with an alignment that gave the feeling of not wanting to fight the duel excessively, reserving the headlines for more contests of ‘their’ League, a chilling topic like few others. And the sensation made her fly through the air Waldo after three minutes with a huge whiplash bound for the squad that saved Oblak in the same way, flying through the air. Stop it.

Those of Simeone woke up to the play, and within half a minute Morata connected a dangerous chopped header that was lost a foot from the left post of the goal from Pucelana. Joao Félix forgave again after six minutes in a vibrant start, high shot inside the area.

But from that play, the game entered a wide zone torpor dynamics. More mattress possession, tranquility of a Valladolid well placed in defense and just a spark of Marcos Llorente in a personal move to force a corner kick.

Those of Sergio González in a dangerous shot of Matheus that was lost near the post in half an hour, but the chop was marked by yawning and the twenty-two short went to locker rooms with zero to zero all over the place.

In the second period, with the rotations, regular headlines began to break into the Wanda rectangle. They warned the locals with two distant footings of Marcos Llorente and Lemar, tackling José Antonio Caro well the first, leaving the second out.

But the general lines of the party did not improve, with a rambling Atleti and a very firm Valladolid behind but without arrivals before Oblak. Cholo Simeone changed his duo of forwards and Diego Costa He did a beautiful goal after dribbling Expensive, but annulled by a flagrant offside of Lagarto.

At ten of the nineties, another local attempt from long distance, a shoe from Thomas from 30 meters with stretched plastic of Expensive to corner a leather sniffing the square. But in the shot from the corner, the pucelano goal went from hero to villain. Bad start, loose ball and the header of Vitolo I took it out Kiko Olivas desperately, but already inside. VAR unappealable, Atlético’s goal.

From there to the end, Coast He returned to err one on one when the easiest thing was to sentence. It was not necessary. Atleti, in the best recipe of that ‘boring Arsenal’ of the seventies, had enough with a leaden 1-0 to hold three points that shoot him to third position.