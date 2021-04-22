Summary and goals of Atlético de Madrid

04/22/2021



Sebastian Vargas Rozo

Many doubts, many voices, more questions than certainties, but Atlético de Madrid continues to do its thing. After passing the storm of results, the mattress team returned to add three at home, this time against Huesca with the 2-0 that strengthens them more than ever in the leadership of LaLiga to six days of the closing of the championship, taking a little margin with his competitors Barça and Real Madrid.

ATM

SDH

Atlético de Madrid

Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Giménez, Lodi (Camel, 88 ‘); Carrasco (Kondogbia, 85 ‘), Herrera (Dembélé, 75’), Koke, Saúl (Felipe, 90 ‘); Correa (Torreira, 85 ‘), Llorente.

SD Huesca

Alvaro; Insua (Borja García, 85 ‘), Pulido, Siovas; Escriche, Doumbia, Mosquera (Galán, 63 ‘), Rico, Gómez (Pedro López, 85’); Rafa Mir (Sandro, 64 ‘), Okazaki (Ferreiro, 64’).

Goals

1-0 M. 38 Correa. 2-0 M. 82 Carrasco.

Referee

Munuera Montero (Andalusian). TA: Giménez (65 ‘), Saúl (82’).

Incidents

Metropolitan Wanda. Day 31. Closed door.

For the duel against the Huesca Diego Simeone continued without being able to count on his key offensive weapons: Joao Félix and Luis Suárez. In theory both could be for the next day against Athletic, but the Argentine coach had to replace them again, and he pulled the plan that he had already used against Eibar: Ángel Correa and Marcos Llorente as highly mobile forwards. The 5-0 of the weekend, with a double by both, predicted to repeat positive things.

Although in front I expected a Sports Society Huesca with sharp teeth and a knife in hand. The fall against Alavés left them, once again, compromised in the relegation zone. His vision in the final stretch of the tournament is to forget the context and try to accumulate points in the bag. Facing the leader could be a frame of mind Pacheta was willing to seek. That’s why they started out to prowl the Jan Oblak area.

Not even five minutes passed when the Slovenian took out the hero cape for a walk through the Wanda. Siovas, barely a meter from his humanity, received a rebound in the area and hooked a volley that forced a monumental stretch from the mattress goalkeeper. Major shake to wake up.

Although if it rained there, on the other side it did not clear either. Álvaro Fernández, Andrés’ replacement in the Huesca goal, also had to show his qualities before a very clear double opportunity from Atlético. First with Carrasco, who controlled in the area and fired low to hit the goalkeeper’s leg. Then with the bounce, Saúl arrived from behind like a train at odd hours and finished off with violence so that the ball hit Álvaro’s face and went to the corner. A good goalkeeper stops them with whatever.

The local siege continued, with Carrasco and Herrera constantly reaching the Huesca goal. The Mexican had a very clear one that was made with a mariachi-style hat, canceling the mark and looking for a gap in the area to release a left foot that went very wide. The prize was close.

And he arrived after half an hour of play, almost bordering the rest, with the two trusted men of SImeone in the offensive zone. In the absence of Joao and Suárez, the Llorente-Correa connection once again dressed as lethal. A pass from the Spaniard led to the excellent control with the Argentine’s exterior, the feint in the area to get Insua off of him and a left-handed shot that, although bounced off Pulido, did not take away the bill from a score that makes you jump of the seat. 1-0 and an emboldened Atlético who went to the changing rooms like that.

For the second half, the one that came out with a furious start was the rojiblanco team, who tried with Koke to increase the advantage just seconds after returning to the field. Álvaro’s very good stretch ended up drowning out the goal cry, which would not come in the later moments either. The game and the emotions subsided, with an Atlético that retained the victory without much pressure and a Huesca swimming in cement, too thick to create chances.

He tried to put Pacheta hand by giving entry to three headlines: Galán, Ferreiro and the exculé Sandro. They were good minutes, but not enough to violate Oblak. Simeone, who did the same with the entry of Dembélé, did have the fortune of increasing his advantage. Llorente dressed again as an assistant and, after recovering in the Huesca area, he served it to Carrasco to sentence the game with 2-0.

The victory puts Simeone’s men with 73 points in the table, unattainable for now for the pursuers, but with the duel against Barça repainted on the calendar. Huesca, meanwhile, is still looking for an elusive salvation, closing the day in relegation places with 27 units.