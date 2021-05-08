Summary and goals of Athletic

05/08/2021 at 11:26 PM CEST

The hobby of Athletic club does not win to disappointment this season. While it is true that they were able to celebrate (which can be done in times of pandemic) the Super Cup title, the two Cup finals lost to Real and Barça, and the development of the season in LaLiga, they are tarnishing a campaign that could have been very successful. The goal of Budimir With two minutes to go, he avoided a vital victory for the Basques in the face of their European aspirations, which are now very far away.

Athletic club

Unai Simon; De Marcos, Núñez, Íñigo, Balenziaga; Berenguer (Unai López, 80 ‘), Vencedor, Vesga, Morcillo (Ibai, 75’); Villalibre (Iñaki Williams, 75 ‘), Sancet (Raúl García, 80’).

Osasuna

Herrera; Ramalho (Vidal, 72 ‘), David García, Aridane, Juan Cruz (Rubén García, 72’); Torró (Chimy Ávila, 72 ‘), Brasanac, Moncayola; Roberto Torres (Jony, 79 ‘), Kike Barja (Gallego, 87’); Budimir.

Goals

1-0 M.1 Morcillo. 1-1 M.12 Brasanac. 2-1 M.62 Sancet. 2-2 M.88 Budimir.

Referee

Pizarro Gomez. TA: Winner (51 ‘) / Torró (26’), Brasanac (92 ‘).

Incidents

San Mamés (closed door).

Since the arrival of Marcelino, the rise in the table has been evident and the ‘lions’ were closer and closer to the European positions, something unthinkable at the beginning of the year. However, in the last minutes they let a victory that seemed assured and that it would have been the first time all season that he had won two consecutive wins. The tie ‘in extremis’ of Osasuna chilled a Athletic that he threw away the few possibilities that he had left. For his part, he allowed the rojillos mathematically ensure permanence.

The game started crazy, with comings and goings towards both goals. Minute one had not yet been reached on the scoreboard when Villalibre attended to Black pudding high heel for the end to shoot Herrera. The game seemed comfortable for him Athletic, with a Osasuna that nothing was played anymore, but the set of Sweep yourself proved again that it is a racing machine and Brasanac he evened the contest shortly after.

The game continued after the break with great intensity. After the goal of Sancet, which once again put the locals ahead, the Athletic delayed lines and began to see how Osasuna believed in the tie. And in the end, both the pitcher goes to the source … After several occasions for the reds, finally Budimir equalized the game with an excellent header after a measured center of Galician, who had just entered the field of play.