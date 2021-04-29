Summary and goals of Athletic-Valladolid (2-2) match of matchday 33

04/28/2021

On at 21:42 CEST

Jonathan Moreno

Valladolid found in San Mamés the reward for their insistence. He did not lower his arms. Neither with Morcillo’s great goal, nor with the 2-1 that seemed to sentence Raúl García. Weissman awarded an extra ball, adjusting a volley to the post strain, and allows the pucelanos to get out of the descent. Athletic gave the sand after beating the leader and says goodbye to Europe.

Athletic club

Unai Simon; De Marcos, Núñez, Iñigo, Balenziaga; Morcillo (Nico Williams, 62 ‘), Dani García, Unai López (Vesga, 72’), Berenguer (Ibai Gómez, 62 ‘); Sancet (Raúl García, 62 ‘), Villalibre (Iñaki Williams, 72’).

Valladolid

Masip; Janko, Joaquín (Olivas, 79 ‘), El Yamiq, Nacho; Plano, San Emeterio (Guardiola, 79 ‘), Alcaraz (Mesa, 62’), Orellana (Hervías, 79 ‘); Weissman, Marcos André (Míchel, 62 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.14 Morcillo. 1-1 M.70 Orellana. 2-1 M.77 Raúl García. 2-2 M.85 Weissman.

Referee

Lamb Vega (Cantabrian). TA: Sancet (61 ‘).

Countryside

San Mamés. Behind closed doors.

It was not showy the first half, with the version ‘lifting’ of the Biscayan to arreones and the Castilians with three marches less than their adversary. Few approaches to both areas, except the ‘delicatessen’ that Jon Morcillo signed. The canterano turned a stone on the front into pure gold. He himself had a volley exceeding half an hour, with the most accurate and forceful Blanquivioleta defense. In attack, however, nothing to be thrown on the palate for Sergio González’s men, except a well disallowed goal to Weissman.

Jordi Masip saved the 2-0 with two mitts with cannon shots from Villalibre and Iñigo Martínez. How the central forgave point-blank. The Catalan goal gave life to Valladolid and Orellana, he used his cunning, not his size, to head between the Bilbao towers a service from the corner and balance.

Nico Williams made his debut, although his brother was the protagonist. Ibai put a deep pass to him and the ‘Pantera’ chewed the 2-1 to Raúl García. The three points smelled of the fire of the Cathedral. But Weissman did not take communion. Óscar Plano let her pass so that the Israeli scratched a point.