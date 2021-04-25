Summary and goals of Athletic-Atlético (2-1) match of matchday 32

04/25/2021

On at 23:20 CEST

Jonathan Moreno

The leadership of Atlético de Madrid is dying. The stumble in San Mamés, the fourth garter belt, leaves the watchtower in purgatory. Barcelona, ​​if they won their postponement against Granada next Thursday, would take on the title of the competition with total merit. Iñigo Martínez knocked out the colchoneros in a play designed in Marcelino’s laboratory. The title fight is compressed even more.

ATH

ATM

Athletic club

Unai Simon; Capa (Lekue, 46 ‘), Núñez, Iñigo, Balenziaga; Berenguer (Ibai, 82 ‘), Dani García, Vencedor (Vesga, 71’), Morcillo; Villalibre (Williams, 71 ‘), Sancet (Unai López, 75’).

Atlético de Madrid

Jan Oblak; Trippier (Joao Félix, 59 ‘), Savic, Felipe, Lodi (Hermoso, 74’); Carrasco, Herrera (Lemar, 59 ‘), Koke, Saúl (Suárez, 59’); Correa (Torreira, 64 ‘), Llorente.

Goals

1-0 M.9 Berenguer. 1-1 M.77 Savic. 2-1 M.86 Iñigo Martínez.

Referee

González Fuertes (Asturian). TA: Sancet (44 ‘), Winner (61’), Dani García (66 ‘), Unai López (93’) / Llorente (11 ‘), Torreira (81’).

Countryside

San Mamés. Behind closed doors.

They are Marcelino and Simeone two coaches cut by the same pattern. Aggressive profile, scraper. Day laborers of transitions. The Asturian and the Argentine do not blush when they give up possession of the ball to the opponent. The problem is when both bets are neutralized. The ‘testiculina’ and the energy decants the Roman balance.

Revitalized with a ginseng and royal jelly kick, lThe lions calmed the spring asthenia and the two cup slaps to, with an alignment of beardless people, including the ‘hipster’ Villalibre, frightening the leader. Ander Capa, exalted on the right until his injury – his right knee was bad – connected with Berenguer for 1-0. The forced center of the side touched Felipe enough to enable his teammate in the area where the headers are synonymous with joy.

Renan Lodi saw them and wanted them to contain the ‘athleticzales’, constantly looking to stab the Brazilian in the back. Morcillo and Sancet repeated the action of the goal without success when the timer flirted with the intermission.

No sign of Atlético, ignoring the depth and stubborn in combining through the center. There, Athletic closed the dam, except in a deep pass from Saúl, which broke the defensive line, and that Correa, after stirring like a lizard in the area, defined how badly he knew. If there was a mattress danger in San Mamés, it came from the stopped ball and without bothering a certain Unai Simón.

Triple change

There was ‘cholina’ in San Mamés and Atlético was resurrected. He printed aggressiveness, drowned out the Basque start and found the Canillejas box to be precise. Llorente, Correa and Carrasco were able to balance in the span of three minutes. Of course, the Biscayan forgave the sentence in a play ‘made in’ Marcelino. Morcillo was deployed on the left wing after the umpteenth failure in Saúl’s delivery and assisted so that Sancet opted for power and not precision.

Simeone said enough and brought in all his artillery. Suárez, Joao Félix and Lemar, to the waxing. Athletic got equipped and put together two lines of four that were practically waterproof. But the pitcher ended up breaking and, of course, in the strategy. Carrasco served from the corner, Savic made a ‘little hole’ between Balenziaga and Dani García to comb the balance.

Atleti settled with the point and fed the fierce lion. Well, to the ‘Panther’. Marcelino put Iñaki Williams on and the youth squad breathed in oxygen with his gallops, with his strength already jumping in his legs. The game was unpredictable and Iñigo Martínez pointed it out. Ibai executed a corner so that the central, with an overwhelming hierarchy, placed the decisive 2-1 with the head. ANDl Atlético collapsed on the canvas.