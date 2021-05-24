Summary and goals of Atalanta-Milan (0-2) match of matchday 38.

05/23/2021 at 10:59 PM CEST

Adrià Corominas

Seven years have had to pass since the last presence of a great like the AC Milan in the highest continental competition. And it had to be on the last day of a Serie A that has given excitement until the last second and with a match where they won, with two penalties and with minimal effort against an Atalanta that, despite dominating and losing, is also classified. for the next Champions.

ATA

ONE THOUSAND

ATA

Gollini; Tolói (Palomino, 87 ‘), Romero, Djmsiti; Maehle (Pasalic, 79 ‘), M. de Roon; Freuler (Miranchuk, 87 ‘), Gosens; Malinovskiy, Pessina (Muriel, 45 ‘); Zapata.

ONE THOUSAND

Donnaruma; Theo, Tomori, Kjaer, Calabria; Bennacer (Krunic, 61 ‘), Kessié; Calhanoglu, Brahim (Meïté, 62 ‘), Saelemaekers (Dalot, 79’); Leao (Mandzukic, 79 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 43 Kessié (P); 0-2 M. 93 Kessié (P).

Incidents

TA: Freuler (47 ‘), M. de Roon (69’), Mandzukic (82 ‘), Toloi (86’), Krunic (92 ‘), Dalot (93’). TR: M. de Roon (92 ‘)

Milan had fate in their hands. Winning, he was in the Champions League. But the fear of not fitting in made the defenses prevail. Those of Stefano pioli They did not want to enter the corridor in which the DEA feels comfortable and withdrew its team back, which when it recovered, had a clear order to quickly search for a Leao that he didn’t even smell it.

In fact, it is not only that Milan were thick in attack, but Atalanta was so well positioned on the pitch that it was completely canceling them. Those of Gasperini They were in control and not in a hurry, but it was an inconsequential domain, without overstressing the Donnarumma.

And when it seemed that Milan was neutralized, without going past midfield, when everything indicated that the break would be reached with a tie to nothing, it appeared The O and in the first step into the area of ​​the Rossoneri team he took a penalty more sought after than anything else.

Kessie He did not fail and sent his team to rest with an advantage on the scoreboard. With this goal, the Ivorian, apart from establishing himself as Milan’s specialist by throwing maximum penalties, was also consolidated as the second highest scorer for Pioli, only surpassed by a Ibrahimovic, still injured, who watched the game from the stands.

The first big chance of the match came in the 56th minute, with a shot from Shoe that licked the stick. From there, Atalanta began to enter the area of Donnarumma more assiduously.

Pioli knew that an offensive gale was coming on them and he moved the bench to solidify his defensive system, which drew water throughout the second half and had the sentence, against it, in a heads-up that Leao crashed to the stick.

And when the game was dying, with Atalanta launched to the attack, another penalty served to Kessie to sentence and become the hero of the match.

Milan had to win. Whatever, but he had to win. And he got it. In their own way. Without playing well. But he won. That is why, seven years later, the five-time world champion returns to the Champions League.