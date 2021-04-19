Summary and goals of Almería-Espanyol (1-1) match of matchday 35

04/19/2021

On at 23:15 CEST

Jonathan Moreno

It could be, but it wasn’t. Espanyol had the virtual promotion in the boots of Raúl de Tomás. The Madrilenian, so many times exuberant in the area, missed a penalty, his third in a row. It was thirteen points of advantage. Of course, the income of ten is preserved and the blue and white continue to discount days. Dimata equalized with his opportunism after an RDT mischief the 1-0 of the coveted Sadiq.

ALM

ESP

Almeria

Makaridze; Balliu (Buñuel, 46 ‘), Maras, Cuencas, Akieme; Samú, Morlanes; Aketxe (Brian Rodríguez, 67 ‘), Robertone (Villar, 82’), Lazo (Ramazani, 82 ‘); Umar Sadiq.

Spanish

Diego López; Gil, Calero (Lluís López, 83 ‘), Cabrera, Pedrosa; Puado (Melamed, 76 ‘), Keidi Bare, Darder (Mérida, 83’), Embarba; De Tomás (Lozano, 93 ‘), Dimata (Wu Lei, 76’).

Goals

1-0 M.51 Sadiq. 1-1 M.58 Dimata.

Referee

Gálvez Rascón (from Madrid). TA: Makaridze / Darder.

Countryside

Mediterranean Games. Behind closed doors.

Dull and shy. With the Monday dress. The blue and white team awaited Almería from the start. It was the Andalusians who were most at stake in the stake, still with the desire for direct promotion. The little Indian attacks were well controlled by the parakeets. Cabrera deflected with his back a shot from Aketxe after a pass from Akieme’s death. It was the best of the rojiblancos. The rest of the approaches did not scare Diego López.

In the other area, Makaridze didn’t even get his gloves dirty. The Georgian saw both his teammates and a harmless Espanyol get dizzy. Darder was the only one who proposed, but the Spaniard did not connect with Puado, Embarba, De Tomás or a thick Dimata.

Before the break and in a seemingly harmless center to the area, Morlanes adjusted the ball with his hand inside the area and the VAR came in to review the action. In the end, Gálvez Rascón did not point out anything punishable. There are hands that do and others that don’t. A real nonsense this season.

Another penalty to limbo

Espanyol’s first pitch between the three clubs was made to wait 48 minutes. De Tomás struck with the outside of his left boot and Makaridze inserted his mittens. The Almeria aftershock was lethal. Deep ball for Sadiq, who beats Calero in speed and position and defines left-handed after having tamed the pass with his right hand.

The 1-0 awakened Vicente Moreno’s men, and the draw was immediate. RDT rejoined his defender and served the heart of the small area for the chopped header of a timely Dimata. The duel was dyed blue and white. Embarba claimed a penalty and then Gálvez Rascón did appreciate one over De Tomás. The Madrilenian executed low, hard and on the stick, but Makaridze denied him the glory.

The Georgian once again frustrated the top Spanish gunner, with a timely intervention in a laboratory play designed by Embarba. One more day. One less day.