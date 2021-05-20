Summary and goals of Alcorcón

05/19/2021

On at 21:25 CEST

Roger Payró

It was the key game. It was the appointment marked in red on the calendar, even more so after the bad image against Tenerife last day. A face-to-face duel against a direct rival like Alcorcón and Sabadell did not measure up. Two rulings ago condemned those of Antonio Hidalgo, which put a foot and a half in the First RFEF.

ADA

SAT

Alcorcón

Dani Jiménez; Víctor García, David Fernández, José León, Laure; Hugo Fraile, Gorostidi (Escobar, 69 ‘), Juanma Bravo (Reko, 78’), Ojeda (Ernesto, 78 ‘); Xisco Jiménez (Arribas, 56 ‘) and Marc Gual (Barbero, 78’).

Sabadell

Mackay; Jaime Sánchez (Héber, 51 ‘), Coch, Ibiza; Oscar Rubio, Adri Cuevas, Undabarrena (Pedro Capó, 74 ‘), Ozkoidi; Boniquet (Víctor García, 51 ‘); Guruzeta and Juan Hernández (Aaron Rey, 51 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.33 Ozkoidi (on pp). 2-0 M.47 Xisco Jiménez.

Referee

Prieto Iglesias (Navarrese). TA: Víctor García (54 ‘) / Guruzeta (81’). and Cornud (90 ‘).

Incidents

Santo Domingo. Behind closed doors.

The staging was not bad for the harlequins, with Adri Cuevas taking all the offensive danger on a day in which important men such as Edgar, Néstor Querol and Stoichkov. The ‘8’ harlequinado enjoyed a couple of approaches in which he did not believe it at all.

El Alcorcón also had his share of nervousness but he found a gift from heaven. Josu Ozkoidi did not understand with Mackay and inexplicably deflected a center that went to the back of the goal. The own goal left Sabadell anesthetized, who ended up being sedated with the second blow as soon as the second half started.

Gorostidi threw a wall and his center was headed by Xisco in the area. It was brand-free, a mistake that cost Hidalgo dearly. The technician tried to react with a triple change that partially improved the team, although not enough. Guruzeta blew a clear one on one against Dani Jiménez, who blocked the subsequent rejection that Adri Cuevas tried to sneak in.

El Alcorcón, who lived on income, was able to do the third but Mackay left his classic stop for the video library denying the goal to Marc Gual. The potters did nothing, they relied on a Sabadell that blew himself up and whose downturn in the decisive section could cost him the descent.