Summary and goals of Alavés

04/21/2021

Roger Payró

Who has seen it and who sees it at Alavés. From having almost one foot in Second to adding seven of the last nine possible points and leaving the relegation with the intention of not falling into it again. The difference is Javi calleja. The technician does not want anyone to embitter his fairy tale and for now he continues to add units to the needy babazorro locker. Neither him Villarreal, one of the fittest teams, beat the coach on the day of their reunion (2-1).

TO

VILE

Alaves

Pacheco; Ximo, Laguardia, Lejeune, Aguirregabiria; Jota (Pellistri, 79 ‘), Battaglia, Pina, Rioja (Pere Pons, 58’); Joselu (Deyverson, 90 ‘) and Lucas Pérez (Édgar, 59’).

Villarreal

Rulli; Gaspar (Rubén Peña, 84 ‘), Albiol, Funes Mori, Pedraza; Chukwueze (Moi Gómez, 70 ‘), Capoue (Fer Niño, 84’), Parejo (Coquelin, 70 ‘), Trigueros; Gerard Moreno and Alcácer (Yéremi, 84 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 14 Joselu. 1-1 M. 50 Alcacer. 2-1 M. 80 Edgar.

Referee

Lamb Vega (Cantabrian). TA: Edgar (74 ‘) / Pedraza (63’).

Incidents

Mendizorroza. Behind closed doors.

The people of Castellón know how Calleja, a professionally raised technician in Villarreal, spends them. The guard took out under sticks a head of Chukwueze at 40 seconds but the first time was albiazul. Rulli avoided up to two occasions the attempts to Joselu but nothing could do to the third. Jot could not take advantage of the great center of Rioja although his bad shot was transformed into assistance by the former Newcastle player by throwing himself on the plate.

The goal caused the Vitoria to take a step back and there the painting of Unai Emery grew. He took over the ball, Pedraza began to gain presence on the left and in that context Pacheco held Alavés. Two great interventions from the goal to Alcácer and Gerard kept their team ahead until the break.

Everything changed at the start of the restart when the two yellow tips met. Gerard filtered it perfect and even though Laguardia managed to cut the direction of the leather Alcacer he smelled blood and shot in front of Pacheco’s hills. The Torrent forward himself had the comeback but again found an inspired goalkeeper.

The party entered an armistice phase that both seemed to sign. It was a point that brought them closer to their respective goals. but Joselu rebelled. He got rid of Funes Mori on the far right and his center holed him Edgar, who had come out for refreshment and portrayed Mario Gaspar. Villarreal had practically a quarter of an hour to scratch a tie that never ended.