Summary and goals of Ajax

04/08/2021 at 10:56 PM CEST

Cristina Moreno

With guarantees, Roma will face the return at home of these quarterfinals of the Europa League after reaping a valuable victory (1-1) against Ajax. The goal of Pellegrini in the first half to match that of Klaassen, and that of Ibanez in the second half they put the tie on track for the Italians. Goodbye to the Dutch team’s ten-game streak without losing at home in this competition.

Ajax

Scherpen; Rensch (Klaiber, 78 ‘), Timber, Lisandro Martínez, Tagliafico; Álvarez, Klaassen, Gravenberch; Antony, (Idrissi, 87 ‘) Tadic and Neres (Brobbey, 63’).

Rome

Pau López; Mancini, Cristante, Ibáñez; Bruno Peres, Diawara, Veretout (Villar, 76 ‘), Spinazzola (Calafiori, 28’); Pellegrini, Dzeko (Borja Mayoral, 76 ‘), Pedro (Carles Pérez, 88’).

Goals

1-0 M.39 Klaassen. 1-1 M. 57 Pellegrini. 1-2 M. 87 Ibáñez.

Referee

Sergei Karasev (Russia). TA: Rensch (71 ‘), Lisandro (75’) / Bruno Peres (77 ‘), Cristante (89’), Clafiori (93 ‘)

Stadium

Johan Cruyff Arena. Door closed.

Patiently, little by little, trying to build from behind again and again. Thus started the set of Have hag the duel of quarters. A patience that the Roman team took advantage of to create danger, especially on the wings, with two occasions of Pellegrini Y Crystalline that could have been the first goal of the match. And in those were those of Fonseca when the bad news came in the form of trouble for Spinazzola It had to be replaced with inconvenience. In his place came Calafiori, one of the young men with whom the Italian coach had been forced to complete the tie.

After half an hour came the first warning from Ajax with a play between the two fittest men on the team, Antony Y Tadic. The latter’s shoe went high. A play that gave wings to those of Have hag that shortly after they got the award in a play started by the Serbian striker to attend Klaassen that finished in the mouth of goal. Antony was able to increase the advantage on one occasion that he avoided Pau Lopez.

The second half did not start better for ‘La Loba’ who was sanctioned with a penalty. Wasted the chance Tadic that he threw to the center, easy for him to clear Pau Lopez.

The scene then changed, after a foul committed on Peter. Pellegrini served the direct free kick and ScherpenAlthough he guessed the trajectory, he lost the ball from his hands, directly to the back of the net. A blunder by a goalkeeper who had so far had an impeccable performance.

After a few minutes of Italian push, the ‘ajacied’ once again lulled the match to take it back to their field. Just a brave Pau Lopez In this section, he avoided dangerous actions by the locals, who, despite everything, could not find their way. Faced with this panorama, Fonseca decided to take out the heavy artillery, giving entry to Borja Mayoral, one of the pichichis of the competition.

It was not from Madrid’s boots but the second came for the Italians who were signing a good few minutes. Back to set pieces. A corner to the far post controlled him Ibanez with the chest to lower the ball and with a powerful shot burst the net.

An advantage that Roma will try to take advantage of next Thursday at the Olímpico to certify their ticket to the semifinals.