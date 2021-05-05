summary and goals in the Champions League semifinal, today (2-0)

Final at the Etihad Stadium! The Manchester City He is already a finalist in the Champions League 2020/21. Those of Pep Guardiola they beat 2-0 before him Paris saint Germain with a doublet of Riyad Mahrez. The initial arreón of the Parisians was fading with the passing of the minutes and the citizens, who did not suffer, knew how to do damage to the counter. The expulsion of Gave Mary finished blowing up any option of the PSG that he needed three goals to go to the final. Without Mbappe and with a poor Neymar, those of Pochettino they run out of their second ending.

Min 90 + 1. Two minutes of overtime are added.

Min 90. Other yellow for him PSG. See her Danilo for another ugly ugly entry about Gabriel Jesus. Better finish this …

Min 89. Marquinhos! High shot from the center that catches Ederson.

Min 87. Very ugly kick from Kimpembe on Gabriel Jesús! Candle yellow the central.

Min 85. Last change in Manchester City. Leaves Foden and enter the Kun Aguero.

Min 84. Clear domain now of the Manchester City who has at his mercy PSG.

Min 83. Tried the olympic goal Foden! He throws it back to a corner Navas.

Min 82. Double change in City. They leave From Bruyne Y Bernardo silva, and enter Gabriel Jesus Y Sterling. In the PSG, he went away Diallo and I go in Bakker.

Min 80. Another Navas stop! Try again Foden from the front but the Costa Rican blocks well below.

Min 78. To the stick Foden! Left hit that crashes into the wood and goes off. After this, another occasion of From Bruyne With a shot that goes off The PSG it is touched and sunk.

Min 76. They leave Walls Y Florenzi; and enter Danilo Y Dagba for him PSG. No trace of Mbappe…

Min 75. Candle yellow De Bruyne.

Min 74. Mahrez almost scored the third! He went clearly to the right but could not resolve

Min 73. With one less after the expulsion of Say Maria, the PSG he needs three goals in these last minutes.

Min 71. Candle yellow now Walls, for complaints about the collegiate. Everything precedes a lack of Verratti about Foden. Zinchenko, also past revolutions, see the yellow.

Min 69. DI MARÍA EXPELLED! Candle red direct the Argentine for a stomp with the ball stopped on Fernandinho.

Min 67. Mazazo to the PSG, who goes desperately looking for something to scratch.

Min 64. Against the book of the Manchester City. From Bruyne open for the race of Foden on the left, he reaches the baseline and sends it to the far post to Mahrez who nails it, achieves his double and the 2-0 in the Etihad.

Min 63. GOOOOOOOOOL OF THE MANCHESTER CITY! THE SECOND OF MAHREZ.

Min 62. Double change in PSG. They leave Herrera and Icardi and enter the field Kean and Draxler.

Min 61. Providential Ruben Dias! He stopped with his face the acrobatic shot of Ander Herrera.

Min 55. Neymar has had it! The Brazilian walked through the area and his shot ended up clearing it on the ground between Ruben Days Y Zinchenko. Solid citizens.

Min 54. This one was worth it! In order to Keylor Navas the shot of Foden. Now suffers PSG.

Min 53. But what a paradón of Keylor Navas! It was offside of Foden but how well the Costa Rican covered him in hand to hand.

Min 52. He tries it PSG, although without too much danger. The Manchester City hold on, without suffering too much and without the ball.

Min 49. Say Maria! The star in the rear is the Argentine who comes out eager after the break.

Min 47. No changes to both teams in this second half. Bullet Mbappe still on the bench.

Min 46. The second half of Manchester City – PSG starts!

What’s wrong with it Guardiola Y Pochettino to change in the second part? This:

Manchester City: Steffen, Carson, Aké, Laporte, Mendy, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Torres, Sterling, Jesus and Agüero.

PSG: Kehrer, Mbappé, Rafinha, Danilo, Sergio Rico, Kean, Sarabia, Kurzawa, Draxler, Bakker, Dagba and Randriamamy.

Rest at the Etihad Stadium! The Manchester City with the marker more in favor if you dig, with the 1-0 from Mahrez, which raises the global to 3-1 for citizens. The picture of Guardiola but PSG he was unable to take advantage of his opportunities. They went from more to less and must seek reaction. Go a certain Mbappe on the bench…

Min 45 + 2. Bernardo Silva goes upstairs! It’s corner.

Min 45 + 1. Three overtime is added.

Min 45. The ball is from PSG but Manchester City he is very comfortable waiting, he hardly suffers. Neymar Y Gave Mary they are far from the area.

Min 43. Neymar tries! The Brazilian’s shot crashes behind him.

Min 40. It is costing horrors to PSG generate danger. The men above are somewhat individualistic and little or not at all successful at the moment.

Min 37. Was pissed off Neymar with Bernard Silva, which hit him a good one to stop him.

Min 36. Up Ander Herrera! Long possession of the PSG that he cannot see the goal, he goes slightly over the crossbar.

Min 33. Come back again PSG to lead the baton, to have the ball more fluidly, although it is difficult for him to generate clear chances.

Min 30. Try the De Bruyne shot! He held on with the ball until he found the hole to try with his right hand. You are going away from the arch of Navas.

Min 26. The PSG in these minutes, the Manchester City Try to slow down the revolutions with long possessions.

Min 22. Yellow in order to Ander Herrera for an action in which he stirred near the referee.

Min 20. This Kimpembe sore after a head butt with Stones. Game stopped.

Min 19. THE ONE THAT DI MARÍA HAS HAD! Terrible exit of the ball from Ederson who puts a melon on Bernard Silva, he loses it and Fideo shoots with an empty goal but he goes out.

Min 17. TO THE LARGUERO MARQUINHOS! The central star with an imperial head surpassing everyone. The City.

Min 16. The star Neymar on the barrier! It will be a corner.

Min 15. Clear lack of Gündogan on Neymar when the Brazilian was leaving. It is dangerous, close to the area and centered.

Min 11. Uncontrol of the rear of the PSG that allows Zinchenko reach the baseline, give a back pass for the shot of From Bruyne that repels defense. The rejection falls to Mahrez that does not fail to beat Navas.

Min 10. GOOOOOOOOOL OF THE MANCHESTER CITY!

Min 7. It is checked by the VAR, there is no penalty!

Min 7. The referee whistles a penalty in favor of PSG!

Min 6. Another shot from PSG! Again the English defense spits it out, this time it was Gave Mary the one who tried.

Min 5. He stepped on the area PSG Y Neymar I do not doubt it. Brazilian shot that repels the citizen behind.

Min 3. It goes away to Neymar the ball deep down the right.

Min 2. The snow is going to be a hard setback for both teams to put their football into practice. How white the Etihad looks!

Min 1. Manchester City – PSG starts!

20:56. This is how the Paris Saint Germain: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Verratti, Paredes, Ander Herrera; Say María, Neymar and Icardi.

20:53. The eleven of Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Gündogan, Bernardo; Foden, De Bruyne, Mahrez.

20:50. We remember the lineups of both teams!

20:45. Two goals need the PSG tonight to be in his second consecutive final after the one reached last year. Manchester City is worth the draw.

20:40. Last warm-up exercises for both teams on the pitch before the indications prior to the semi-final round of the Champions League.

20:35. This is how both teams arrived at Etihad Stadium.

Let’s go guys! 💪 🔵 # MCFCEspañol | #UCL pic.twitter.com/jouQc4QFDK – Manchester City (@ManCityES) May 4, 2021

We are already at the stadium! 📸🏟️ COME ON, PARIS! 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/sj15vctovu – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) May 4, 2021

20:30. These are the possible relays that keep Guardiola Y Pochettino for tonight.

Manchester City: Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Aké, Laporte, Mendy, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Torres, Sterling, Jesus and Agüero.

PSG: Kehrer, Mbappé, Rafinha, Danilo, Sergio Rico, Kean, Sarabia, Kurzawa, Draxler, Bakker, Dagba and Randriamamy.

20:25. For its part, Guardiola introduce a couple of changes with Zinchenko on the left-handed side, seeking greater defensive security unlike I cancel, Y Fernandinho, more destructive than Rodri. The rest of the same thing that dismantled the Parisians in the French capital.

20:20. The annoyances of Mbappe on the thigh they take him to the starting bench. The French is not in his best condition and Pochettino I bet you Icardi at the point of attack to relieve him. Ander Herrera He is also a starter in the medullary replacing the sanctioned Gueye.

20:15. Surprise at PSG, Mbappé is not here! This is how Paris Saint Germain comes out: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Verratti, Paredes, Ander Herrera; Say María, Neymar and Icardi.

🔴 𝙀𝙇 𝙀𝙌𝙐𝙄𝙋𝙊 𝘿𝙀 𝙃𝙊𝙔 🔵 🇨🇷 Navas

🇮🇹 Florenzi

🇧🇷 Marquinhos

🇫🇷 Kimpembe

🇫🇷 Diallo

🇮🇹 Verratti

🇦🇷 Walls

🇪🇸 Ander Herrera

🇦🇷 Say Maria

🇧🇷 Neymar

🇦🇷 Icardi pic.twitter.com/yryh291rEo – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) May 4, 2021

20:10. The eleventh of Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Gündogan, Bernardo; Foden, De Bruyne, Mahrez.

📋 𝑂𝑛𝑐𝑒 𝑑𝑒𝑙 𝐶𝑖𝑡𝑦 📋 Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gündogan, Bernardo, Foden, De Bruyne, Mahrez. Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Aké, Laporte, Mendy, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Torres, Sterling, Jesus, Agüero. 🔵 # MCFCEspañol | #UCL pic.twitter.com/4Sp1gtNRU1 – Manchester City (@ManCityES) May 4, 2021

20:05. We already have Manchester City – PSG lineups!

20:00. Good morning everyone! Welcome to one of the great European nights, a round of the semifinals of the Champions League between two economic powers such as Manchester City and the Paris saint germain. The 1-2 of the first leg, favorable for the citizens, leaves the initiative at the Etihad Stadium in the hands of the Parisians, who will have to score at least two goals if they want to reach their second consecutive final.

The two faces they both showed in Paris made it clear that this return leg in Manchester can be just as surprising. The first part was from PSG in the first leg and they only achieved one goal that gave them a momentary advantage. The second part fell on the side of the City and they knew how to take advantage of both their opportunities and the mistakes of the rival to bring valuable loot for the return.

There is no doubt that all eyes are on tonight Neymar Jr. and in Kylian Mbappe, the latter touched but that points to the starting eleven tonight. They are, together with the Verratti, Marquinhos, Di Mary and company, the great Parisian hope to turn the score around. The flagship of the Manchester City from Pep Guardiola it is without a doubt Kevin De Bruyne, the Belgian could be today again the false 9 that misleads and destroys the defensive framework of the French.