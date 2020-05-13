By Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON (.) – US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned on Wednesday of an “extended period” of economic weakness, promised that the central bank would use all its tools to mitigate the situation and called for further raising. fiscal spending to contain the effects of the pandemic.

In a pessimistic speech, Powell referred to the losses of an economy dejected by record unemployment and that still expects the worst, before a majority of US states begin to resume activity after ordered quarantines to slow down the spread of the new coronavirus.

The pandemic has killed more than 82,000 people in the United States so far, and many epidemiological projections suggest that the death toll could exceed 100,000 in a matter of weeks.

Powell pointed to uncertainty about how the virus will be controlled and how quickly a vaccine could be made available, saying that monetary policy authorities should prepare “a number” of possible scenarios.

“It will take some time to get back to where we were,” said Powell, interviewed by Adam Posen, director of the Peterson Institute for International Economics. “There is a perception, a growing perception, that recovery may be slower than we would like. But it will happen, and that could mean that we may need to do more.”

For a Fed governor who has spent part of his career controlling the deficit and who has avoided offering recommendations to government officials, Powell’s comments reflect an extraordinary admission of the risks to the US economy from the coronavirus.

THE FISCAL CONTRIBUTION

The Fed has already cut its rates to near zero and rolled out a thick network of programs to ensure continuity of market operations during the pandemic. It also established lines of credit with unprecedented corporate benefits and announced its first corporate bond purchase in history.

For its part, Congress has approved financial aid for almost $ 3 trillion to overcome the crisis.

To date, the United States’ response “has been particularly rapid and resolute,” Powell said.

But the longer the health risks persist, he said, the more likely it is that companies will go bankrupt and that households will suffer serious income problems in a crisis that, he stressed, has hit those with the least capacity to deal with it most ferociously.

A recent Fed poll estimates that 40% of households with an income of less than $ 40,000 a year had at least one of its members who has lost their job since February, it said.

The worst-case scenario leaves an economy stranded with an “extended period of low productivity and growth and stagnant incomes … additional fiscal support may be needed that will be costly but valuable,” Powell said, amounting to a call. Congress to raise funds to provide assistance in times of pandemic.

“This (fiscal) compensation corresponds to our elected representatives, with authority to change the tax and public spending codes,” he said.

NEGATIVE FEES

The Fed, for its part, will continue “to use our tools to the fullest until the crisis is over and the economic recovery is underway,” Powell said.

But those tools, he made clear, do not include bringing interest rates below zero, as other central banks did in the fight against the global financial crisis more than a decade ago. Negative interest rates, he said, “are not something we are considering.”

The main Wall Street indices fell sharply after these statements and the S&P 500 fell to 1.6%. Treasury yields also fell; while some interest rate futures contracts in the United States continued to incorporate a remote possibility that the Fed will adopt sub-zero rates at some point in the year.

