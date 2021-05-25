Sumit Nagal wins Roland-Garros qualifying qualifying round

05/25/2021

On 05/26/2021 at 01:15 CEST

The indian gamer Sumit Nagal, number 143 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and thirty-one minutes for 6-3 and 6-3 the italian tennis player Roberto Marcora, number 192 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to access Roland-Garros.

Marcora could not break his opponent’s serve at any time, while the Indian player managed it 3 times. Likewise, Nagal had a 97% first serve and committed a double fault, managing to win 69% of the service points, while his rival had a 92% first serve and 2 double faults, managing to win 57% of the service points. serve points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is previously a qualification phase in which the players with the lowest ranking face each other to get into the official tournament against the rest of the applicants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. Specifically, in this phase of the competition a total of 128 players face each other. Likewise, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air.