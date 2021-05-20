Sumauto organizes the first virtual ECO car fair

Enlarge

This fair was born with the dual objective of facilitating access to new engines and helping dealers to lighten their stock of electric and hybrid.

Facilitate access of the new engines to drivers. With this objective, Sumauto organizes, through its platforms, among which is Autocasión, the first virtual ECO car fair for both new and used vehicles until May 30 throughout the Spanish market.

Sumauto, which has already developed an intense digital fair agenda this year, covering some of the main automotive markets in the country, such as Barcelona, ​​Malaga and Valencia to help boost sales (and foresees a new one in Seville in June) , has extended these salons to a growing segment that the traditional price barrier prevents it from taking off.

Specifically, the average outlay for a new electric this year amounts to 41,571 euros, although the difference with internal combustion vehicles has fallen in the last two below the psychological threshold of 10,000 euros.

All this, encouraged by the aid of the Plan Moves, allows Electrified, hybrid and gas vehicle registrations are on the rise, specifically 77.2% between January and April, according to ANFAC, and 102% in the case of used ones, according to MSI data for the first quarter.

Data that with initiatives such as this first virtual ECO fair want to give a boost, also standing next to dealers and sales to help them output their stock, which in the first months of the year grew by 70% compared to the middle of 2020, according to autobiz, driven by self-registration to avoid the penalties of the emission regulations.

Virtual fairs: a safe shopping environment

The ECO virtual car fair will allow attendees to function in a safe shopping environment without the need to travel. They are 100% digital, without physical contact, but with total interaction, where the dealership puts its cars and Sumauto the technology (the venue) and potential buyers with a real interest in buying.

In this way, Sumauto seeks reinforce the digital visibility of the VO stock to reach buyers who are truly interested in acquiring a vehicle, knowing that 90% of them move on the Internet and that two out of three who go to these virtual fairs end up materializing their purchase decision.

All of this is framed at a time when traditional sales channels have changed and it is the digital ones that are working commercially. In 2020 visits to vehicle trading platforms grew by 17%, according to Comscore. On the contrary, visits to physical exhibitions already dragged from the last decade a fall of more than 60%.