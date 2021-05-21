Sultans of Monterrey vs. Acereros de Monclova Mexican Baseball League 2021

The season continues 2021 of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) and here you can hear and see live from 7:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m.) from Central Mexico the game today Friday, May 21, 2021 between the Sultans from Monterrey and the Steelers from Monclova.

Sultans of Monterrey (0-1)

The Sultans from Monterrey focuses its objective on equalizing the series against Steelers from Monclova in the second game of the game, in which the left-handed pitcher Matt tenuta will be in charge of opening the encounter for the Gray Ghosts.

Monclova Steelers (1-0)

This Friday the inaugural series of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) 2021 will be continued when the second game is held against the visitor Sultans from Monterrey, and right-hand pitcher Conor Harber is announced by the Steelers from Monclova for the game to be held at 7:30 p.m. from the Monclova Stadium.

