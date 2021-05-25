Sultanes de Monterrey vs Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos

Continue the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) 2021 the Sultans from Monterrey Y Owls of the Two Laredos they face in the same today, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, and here you can listen and see live the play from 8:30 p.m. (8:30 p.m.) in the Eastern United States and 7:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m.) in Mexico.

Sultans of Monterrey (0-3)

The starting pitcher for the Sultans from Monterrey it will be eddie gamboa

Owls of the Two Laredos (0-3)

The starting pitcher for the Owls of the Two Laredos will be josh roeder

