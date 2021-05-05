Sultanes de Monterrey Venezuelan players for the Mexican Baseball League 2021 news

Below is the official information of the players Venezuelans who were announced as foreign reinforcements of the team Sultans from Monterrey for the season 2021 of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB).

Arnaldo Hernandez

It will be the second starter of the rotation of Homar Rojas the manager of the Sultans from Monterrey for the season 2021 of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB).

Elvis araujo

He is expected to arrive this week, he has had immigration problems and it will be defined if he will be a starter or a relvista.

Bruce Rondon

He will not be able to start the season due to problems with his pitching arm. You will work on your recovery in Monterrey looking to join the roster at any time.