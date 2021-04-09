Sulecki is injured. Jaime Munguía has a new rival and date

The Polish Maciej sulecki (29-2, 11 KO) has been injured and will not be able to face Jaime Munguía (36-0, 29 KO) in a match that had recently been announced for next Saturday, April 24.

Golden Boy Promotions, promoter of the event, has quickly set to work to find a substitute for guarantees, and this will be D’Mitrius Ballard (20-0-1, 13 KO). There was talk of this rival for a few days, but it was not until today that DAZN, television that broadcasts the evening globally, has given its go-ahead for the fight. Of course, the date has been changed to Friday, April 23, a day before.

In the next few days, Golden Boy will announce the endorsement of this interesting duel.