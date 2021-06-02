Sulecki falls again in his fight against Munguía

Golden Boy has a gala scheduled for June 19 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso (Texas) with the WBO Intercontinental middleweight title at stake between the Mexican Jaime Munguía (36-0, 29 KO) and Maciej sulecki (29-2, 11 KO), but again the Pole has canceled his presence, this time the cause is unknown.

This bout was supposed to take place on April 24, but Sulecki injured his elbow. D’Mitrius Ballard replaced him, but was also injured.

Now Sulecki was the protagonist again but it will not be possible. It is not yet known who will replace the Polish fighter.

