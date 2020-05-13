SulAmérica saw a sharp drop in profit in the first quarter, which was directly affected by the devaluation of the assets of the company’s investment portfolio in variable income, in the wake of the volatility caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The insurance and asset management company announced on Wednesday that it had a net profit of 79.7 million reais in the period, down 64.3% compared to the same period of 2019.

On the one hand, operating revenue reached 5.6 billion reais, 7.2% higher than a year earlier, driven by the health and dental, pension plan and asset management and administration segments.

On the other hand, the financial result was severely impacted by the deterioration of the financial markets, with a 77% reduction year on year, to 39.3 million reais.

Although the allocation in variable income represents only about 1% of the company’s portfolio, the significant devaluation of the stock market in the period had a negative gross impact of 72 million reais on the financial result, the company said.

Regarding the expectation for operating results, SulAmérica said in the balance sheet that, since the end of March, it has noticed an important reduction in the frequency of elective procedures (mainly consultations, exams and hospitalizations) during the quarantine established by the state governments, which can impact the loss ratios in the short term.

