Sulaimán predicts a great future for Aztec ‘Pivi’ Romero in the United States

The president of the World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaimán assured that the future of the Mexican Olympian Juan Pablo ‘Pivi’ Romero in the United States is extremely hopeful, after the valuable victory achieved last week at the West Point Military Academy in New York.

This during the traditional ‘Coffee Tuesdays’, where the lawyer Sulaimán Saldivar, head of the prestigious green and gold organization, meets with the specialized press and in which the Second Sergeant of the Mexican Army attended as a guest after his successful presentation outside our borders. .

Romero Marín with the traces of the battle still visible on his face, after the war he fought against the tough Colombian Deiner ‘Montruo’ Berrio in the United States, assured that he has received good comments regarding his victory last week and that He will be awaiting the unification match between the undefeated José Carlos Ramírez and Josh Taylor on May 22 in Las Vegas, as he is confident that his opportunity will come soon.

The exclusive fighter of Promociones del Pueblo, a company directed by Oswaldo Küchle; He assured that he is targeting the best in the world and hopes one day to win a world belt and one of the magnitude of the Mestizo belt, which was presented in recent days and which is a dream for the boxer who registers a mark of 14 wins, without defeat and 9 victories by way of knockout.