Sulaimán equates ‘Canelo’ Álvarez with Pelé, Maradona and Messi

Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the World Boxing Council (CMB), on Tuesday equated the atmosphere surrounding the Mexican boxer Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez with which they caused legends of the quadrilaterals such as Julio Cesar Chavez, Oscar de la hoya and the Filipino Manny Pacquiao.

The leader also affirmed that just as in football, he is recognized among the best in the world to Pele, Maradona Y Messi; for him currently ‘el Canelo’, due to what he has done in the ring, is at the top of boxing.

“In that traditional list in football there is talk of Pelé, Maradona, Messi; at different times, and today, in boxing ‘el Canelo’ is at the top and with facts, numbers, with solid things, not with tastes or speculations, “he said Sulaiman.

Last Saturday Alvarez snatched the english Billy Joe Saunders the super middleweight title of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) by beating by KO in eight rounds and left his record in 56 victories, 38 by fast track; one loss and two draws.

Sulaiman praised the display of Alvarez, who was cheered by more than 73,000 fans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where he set an attendance record in a boxing evening in a closed stadium in the United States.

“Seeing ‘Canelo’ was a wonderful show because he finally received great global recognition as the boxer of the moment. He set an attendance record in one night that made us remember the great boxing of yesteryear,” he added Sulaiman.

The Mexican leader of the CMB compared the atmosphere that prevailed at AT&T Stadium with those that at the time sparked boxing legends like the Mexican Chavez or the Filipino Pacquiao.

“It was an environment only comparable to the environments achieved by Julio César Chávez, Óscar de la Hoya or Manny Pacquiao and those iconic boxers who make history. We must celebrate this exhibition with special affection,” he said.

Sulaiman assured that victory over Saunders was the last straw for those who questioned the ability to ‘Canelo’, who, he added, still has a lot of history to write.

“I believe that with this exhibition the detractors are over and whoever criticizes him from now on will be crazy because the numbers of ‘Canelo’ tell us that he is at a preponderant level in boxing history and still has a lot of legacy to build,” He said Sulaiman.

‘Canelo’ AlvarezThe 30-year-old is a super middle champion of the World Boxing Council (WBC), the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the World Boxing Organization (WBO).