The President of the Croatian Football Federation (HNS), former Real Madrid player Davor Suker, has sharply denied Oscar Ruggeri’s claims that in 1994 he had agreed with Diego Maradona a goalless draw in the friendly Croatia-Argentina.

04/30/2020 at 13:55

CEST

EFE

“Suker claims that the only deal he discussed with Maradona was his visit to the grave (of the famous Croatian basketball player) Drazen Petrovic, whom Maradona held in high esteem as an athlete,” reports the Hina news agency, citing Suker.

Hina did not publish the text sent by Suker or direct statements, but also reported that the former madridista described such statement as a falsehood.

Ruggeri, a historical Argentine international defense, explained in a program of “Fox Sports” that the selection of Argentina – then runner-up in the world – had arrived very exhausted to a friendly on June 3, 1994, in preparation for the US World Cup.

For that reason, Maradona, who knew Suker because they were teammates at Sevilla, would have agreed, according to Ruggeri, that the match should be drawn.

“They were playing Boban, Suker, Bilic and the blond of Real Madrid, Prosinecki, they had a great team. And we were dead from the trip and we had to play the next day,” said Ruggeri.

Suker, 52, He is considered the best Croatian striker of all time.

