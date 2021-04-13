suit and new stands before an “explosive” week

Antena 3 announced last Friday that this week on ¡Boom! there would be news and that “something explosive is going to happen.” While that moment comes, Juanra Bonet presented this Monday to the spectators of the contest some variations in the scenography.

“Today we have small aesthetic novelties. The first is a change of the presenter’s wardrobe”commented Bonet, who showed his totally black suit, and stated with a laugh: “There are programs that change it every day -the suit-, here, once every two years”.

And explained that “We take the money and we save little by little and this comes out”, ironic by the color of his suit, but starting the applause of the public present in the stands of the program.

Stands of ‘Boom!’. ATRESMEDIA

“The most important, the most beautiful, where there is more money invested: Grandstand premiere, look how wonderful!”exclaimed the presenter as the cameras swiveled to show viewers.

Bonet noted that “our audience is accompanied by small chameleon bombs that change color. What joy for your little eyes: Right? “And to conclude with the news and start the day’s program, he commented that” there is something that has not changed: The dispersed ones. “