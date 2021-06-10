Suicide stabbed two children and a woman before taking her own life in New Jersey home



A 54-year-old man stabbed a woman and two children, leaving them wounded, and then took his own life inside an apartment in Jersey City (NJ), authorities said.

Police responded to 76 Van Wagenen Ave. at 7:13 a.m. Monday and found a man with a knife to the throat. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

A 29-year-old woman, a 7-year-old boy and a 2-year-old baby were also found with neck injuries, Jersey City mayor’s spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

The woman and her two children were transferred to a local hospital, where they received treatment and were reported in stable condition. The name of the victims and the relationship between the man and the rest of those involved were not disclosed, NJ.com reported. Since then, the motive for the attack has not been revealed and no further details have been available.

