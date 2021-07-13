Suicide Squad: Zack Snyder Reaffirms His Support for the #ReleaseTheAyerCut Movement

Almost four months ago Zack Snyder fans (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, The Man of Steel – 55%) saw their dream of seeing the Justice League director’s cut come true – 41%, and the result was very satisfactory, but there is still a fight that they have not won, that of convincing Warner to release David Ayer’s cut (Last Turn – 85%, Bright – 31%, Iron Hearts – 77%) of Suicide Squad – 25%, a film that was drastically modified by the studio with the intention of not dividing the public and the audience.

Zack snyder He is well aware of what it means to destroy the work you put in for years, and having received the support of thousands of fans around the world he wants David Yesterday you can show your tape to the whole world. On several occasions the latter has stated that his original film is great and very different from what hit theaters.

Now, through the social network Vero, Snyder has once again demonstrated his support for the #ReleaseTheAyerCut campaign, which fans are looking to make a trend this August 5, taking advantage of the fifth anniversary of the premiere of Suicide Squad. The Twitter account @nickisharleys announced it with a screenshot where we see that Snyder liked the invitation by a user to join the campaign.

Zack Snyder showing his support for the 5th anniversary trend for #ReleasetheAyerCut on August 5. #RestoretheSnyderverse

The Suicide Squad will also be released in several countries on August 5, a film that takes up several characters from Suicide Squad and it works as a sequel, although hiding the connections with the original, since it divided opinions a lot. The Suicide Squad is directed by James Gunn, who has also expressed his support for David Yesterday so that your original cut of Suicide Squad.

The film released in 2016 was modified by Warner Bros. so that it did not provoke as many negative reactions as Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, but the result was even worse, since not even among the fans it managed to have a reception very good; However, several characters did generate positive comments, especially Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie (The Wolf Of Wall Street – 78%, Me, Tonya – 96%, The Scandal – 79%).

During an interview with John Doe Movie Reviews in December, Zack snyder said he hadn’t spoken to yet David Yesterday about his court of Suicide Squad, but that he was willing to help him (have they already spoken by now?), these were his words:

I haven’t talked to David about it, but I’m sure I will. I know him quite well. I just went down, you know, because of Covid, but it’s on my list of things to talk to him about. I support any filmmaker who needs to see their version of their movie or their vision, because I’ve had, you know, such generous support. So, I really hope other people get the same.

The only official statement from Warner Bros. regarding the outage of David Yesterday was made by the CEO of Warner Media, Ann sarnoff, shortly after Zack Snyder’s Justice League was published on HBO Max – 82%. His words were not encouraging, as he denied that one day the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad. Fans, on the other hand, will not give up so easily, and just as they were able to insist on the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag for over two years, they will likely insist a long time to see the original version of Suicide Squad.