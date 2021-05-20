Suicide Squad: Yesterday Cut Is So Good It Will Put Warner Bros To Shame, Rumor Says

It is not a secret that Warner He didn’t know how to build his own superhero universe. Beyond debating how much or how little they wanted to copy the format of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the real problems of DC they were the little patience and the null freedom of the creators at the time of publishing. The UCM He also had problems with certain directors during development and production, so his final products, although with cuts that were not always to the general liking, maintained a certain order. Instead, Warner gave total freedom and then went on to cut to his liking.

This decision implied a kind of betrayal of the universe that they were trying to unify. Zack Snyder and David Ayer worked to finish their respective visions, but the producer’s lack of confidence led them to edit their tapes to such a degree that their ambition for competition had to change completely. While the new dynamic for their superhero titles is quite interesting, one can’t help but think about what it might be. Weeks ago, and after years of fighting, Zack Snyder’s Justice League was finally released – 82% and showed that it maintained excellent qualities and plot lines that we will surely no longer have the opportunity to see on the big screen.

Of course, after Snyder insisted and supported the fans with his move, Ayer imitated him to regain Suicide Squad dignity – 25%. As it happened with The Justice League, It has been said that the happy version is more a legend than a fact, but the director, and the trailer that showed us a majority of images that did not end in the final cut, show us otherwise. Now it has just been revealed that Ayer’s cut exists in its entirety and that there are already people who have seen it.

On his official Twitter account Jonathan Crow, actor, director and founder of Unbreakable Comics, ensures that Ayer’s cut is not only better than what was released in 2016, but that it is one of the best superhero movies.

An old friend of mine was fortunate enough to see the original Suicide Squad and all I can say is that it is worth fighting for, the world will be blown away if they manage to see this… it’s that good. I am shocked at how much the studio cut off. #ReleaseTheAyerCut

This post by Crow raised a new wave in the movement to rescue Suicide Squad. Shortly before its release, the film starring Margot Robbie and Will Smith created high expectations for the cast’s comments about how it would be different from other superhero films and would show that a more adult and violent vision could be as successful as other productions. accessible to all audiences. In the end, all that news about how subversive and different it was going to be was useless because the film was a failure that clearly had editing problems and, therefore, coherence.

Although Robbie was praised for his performance, Jared Leto’s Joker became an item that continues to be mocked. The YesterdayCut supposedly it would prove that Leto did a great job, but fans are driven by the motto of “until you see not believe.” It will arrive soon The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, which again promises to be a necessary change for the superhero subgenre and, if it works well, will become one of the pillars for the new and improved universe of DC.

Although there is much excitement for The Suicide Squad, Aquaman 2 and even The Batman, the truth is that fans still think there is room to see the SnyderVerseEspecially after everything said about Joss Whedon during the filming of the Justice League reshoots – 41%, plus the excellent reception Snyder’s version got. In more ways than one, the fact that the YesterdayCut It is released can be an important step to finish seeing what was promised in the beginning. It will be a question of seeing if the respective movements on social networks can exert the necessary pressure for Warner to repair its great mistakes.

