Suicide Squad: Fans react to Superman ending up in the hospital in the new trailer and Gunn responds – Tomatazos

It’s just over a month before we can see The Suicide Squad on August 6. One way that made it clear to us that the supervillain team is already approaching our closest theater was the release of a new trailer. In it, something that James Gunn had talked about on Twitter in recent times was verified; that Bloodsport sent Superman to the Intensive Care Unit after shooting him with a kryptonite bullet. That’s something that has its precedent in the comics. It’s not something the director made up or anything like that.

Diehard fans of Henry Cavill and the Snyderverse didn’t take too well that this had happened. The most common reaction to this was to say that it is impossible that the DCEU Superman could end up in the hospital by being shot with a bullet of that material. Fans who said that didn’t see Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, apparently or they forgot that the character has a wildly famous weakness known as kryptonite. Here are two examples of this:

Just to make things clear. Did that guy end up in the intensive care unit?

Just so we all clear. This guy is in the ICU ??? https://t.co/ZB2jw2wbSv pic.twitter.com/x688Y8N1Mw – marvranger (@marvranger_) June 22, 2021

You all are going to want to sit here and tell me that this guy was caught carelessly by this Deadshot copycat with a ‘kryptonite bullet’ that put Superman in the hospital. The same Superman who is feared by motherboxes.

yall gonna sit here and tell me this dude gonna get caught lacking by this wanna be deadshot with a “kryptonite bullet” that puts superman in the hospital. A superman who the motherboxes fear 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hItLNP3Gjf – marvranger (@marvranger_) June 22, 2021

Of course, James Gunn was the first to respond to this type of comment by sharing a page from the comic in which Superman just ended up in the hospital for said bullet:

#Bloodsport #TheSuicideSquad #KryptoniteBullet @idriselba 😱 pic.twitter.com/mGlW3KRfHk – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 22, 2021

Additionally, he responded to a fan who asked him if Clark Kent had survived that incident. Apparently perhaps with a missing organ:

Maybe with one less spleen than he had before, but I think so.

Perhaps with one less spleen than he had before but yes I think so. #Bloodsport @idriselba #TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/QpJTbzL8pr – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 22, 2021

It should be said that there are fans who did see the aforementioned movie or who have simply read comics or like to use logic. That fans weren’t afraid to respond to those who think Superman would never end up in the hospital. Here are the best reactions:

James Gunn humiliating Zack Snyder cultists who whine and complain about the line from the new The Suicide Squad trailer about Superman getting shot with a kryptonia bullet from Bloodsport, played by Idris Elba. You will love to see it.

James Gunn humiliating the Zack Snyder cultists whining and complaining about the line in the new Suicide Squad trailer about Superman taking a Kryptonite bullet from Idris Elba’s Bloodsport. You love to see it. https://t.co/9e9LFSmIor – The Carter (@TheCarter_GLA) June 22, 2021

“He is in prison for putting Superman in the intensive care unit with a bullet of kryptonite.” I don’t understand why there are people who have a problem with that line. Superman has been to the hospital in various media several times and people are acting like they are in a coma or something. Control yourselves.

“He’s in prison for putting Superman in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet” I don’t know why people have a problem with that line. Superman has been in the hospital in different mediums many times and people are acting like he’s in a coma or something. Get a grip. #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/6rr7CFaKft – Steven (Alfred) ⭐️⭐️Euro 2020🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ stebob1984) June 22, 2021

If you didn’t have a problem with Batman being about to kill Superman with a Kryptonite spear, then don’t complain about Superman being in the intensive care unit because he was shot with a KRYPTONITE bullet.

If you didn’t have a problem with Batman about to k * ll Superman with a kryptonite spear then don’t complain about Superman being in ICU because he got shot with a KRYPTONITE bullet pic.twitter.com/FpRWnNFu96 – T’Challa Stan # F9 (@ KhameekJ03) June 22, 2021

‘As if a kryptonite bullet could kill Super… oh’

“As if a Kryptonite bullet would nearly kill Super… oh” pic.twitter.com/2UNU5cSqHn – Steven (Alfred) ⭐️⭐️Euro 2020🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ stebob1984) June 22, 2021

‘It’s not like it makes me unable to move … oh’

“It’s not like it would make it so he cant move … oh” pic.twitter.com/gUd0bjHP9E – Steven (Alfred) ⭐️⭐️Euro 2020🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ stebob1984) June 22, 2021

‘And it’s not like I’m going to knock him out… oh’

“And there’s no way it would render him unconscious … oh” pic.twitter.com/b9bIX5yzPr – Steven (Alfred) ⭐️⭐️Euro 2020🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ stebob1984) June 22, 2021

I’m already tired of this twitter nonsense about Superman and the kryptonite bullet. Could Warner Bros give a statement on how Green Lantern likes BDSM or something so we can have fun again?

I’m already tired of this Superman and the Kryptonite Bullet twitter nonsense. Can Warner Bros release a statement about how Green Lantern is into BDSM or something so we can have fun again? – Nando (@NandovMovies) June 22, 2021

Maybe that would be a much more interesting conversation than having to remind people that Superman is not immortal. It is not easy to defeat him, but there are ways to do it. To think that Bloodsport is illogical is only to show that a comic has not been touched or by mistake in this life.

