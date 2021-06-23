in Movies

Suicide Squad: Fans react to Superman ending up in hospital in new trailer and Gunn responds to them

It’s just over a month before we can see The Suicide Squad on August 6. One way that made it clear to us that the supervillain team is already approaching our closest theater was the release of a new trailer. In it, something that James Gunn had talked about on Twitter in recent times was verified; that Bloodsport sent Superman to the Intensive Care Unit after shooting him with a kryptonite bullet. That’s something that has its precedent in the comics. It’s not something the director made up or anything like that.

Diehard fans of Henry Cavill and the Snyderverse didn’t take too well that this had happened. The most common reaction to this was to say that it is impossible that the DCEU Superman could end up in the hospital by being shot with a bullet of that material. Fans who said that didn’t see Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, apparently or they forgot that the character has a wildly famous weakness known as kryptonite. Here are two examples of this:

Just to make things clear. Did that guy end up in the intensive care unit?

You all are going to want to sit here and tell me that this guy was caught carelessly by this Deadshot copycat with a ‘kryptonite bullet’ that put Superman in the hospital. The same Superman who is feared by motherboxes.

Of course, James Gunn was the first to respond to this type of comment by sharing a page from the comic in which Superman just ended up in the hospital for said bullet:

Additionally, he responded to a fan who asked him if Clark Kent had survived that incident. Apparently perhaps with a missing organ:

Maybe with one less spleen than he had before, but I think so.

It should be said that there are fans who did see the aforementioned movie or who have simply read comics or like to use logic. That fans weren’t afraid to respond to those who think Superman would never end up in the hospital. Here are the best reactions:

James Gunn humiliating Zack Snyder cultists who whine and complain about the line from the new The Suicide Squad trailer about Superman getting shot with a kryptonia bullet from Bloodsport, played by Idris Elba. You will love to see it.

“He is in prison for putting Superman in the intensive care unit with a bullet of kryptonite.” I don’t understand why there are people who have a problem with that line. Superman has been to the hospital in various media several times and people are acting like they are in a coma or something. Control yourselves.

If you didn’t have a problem with Batman being about to kill Superman with a Kryptonite spear, then don’t complain about Superman being in the intensive care unit because he was shot with a KRYPTONITE bullet.

‘As if a kryptonite bullet could kill Super… oh’

‘It’s not like it makes me unable to move … oh’

‘And it’s not like I’m going to knock him out… oh’

I’m already tired of this twitter nonsense about Superman and the kryptonite bullet. Could Warner Bros give a statement on how Green Lantern likes BDSM or something so we can have fun again?

Maybe that would be a much more interesting conversation than having to remind people that Superman is not immortal. It is not easy to defeat him, but there are ways to do it. To think that Bloodsport is illogical is only to show that a comic has not been touched or by mistake in this life.

