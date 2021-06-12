Suicide Squad: Editor Reveals Changes Warner Bros. Demanded David Ayer In Cut That Hit Theaters

The version of Suicide Squad – 25% that hit theaters in 2016 wasn’t actually the one planned by director David Ayer, who has said on numerous occasions that the studio ditched much of its work to try to keep up with it. the competition. This has caused many people, in view of the success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, ask that the same be done with the one in this movie. And the differences seem to be much bigger than we think, since even the director himself has said several times that his film changed radically and that what reached the big screen was the work of the film studio.

On one of the many occasions that he has responded to questions from his followers on Twitter, he literally said that his film was “smashed into pieces” and that this phrase did not do justice to what the executives of Warner Bros. did to him. to your movie. He assured that the amount of negative criticism that Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice received had a lot to do with it – 27% despite the fact that it was a box office success, and in turn because of how well Deadpool did – 84%. As a result of this, the executives panicked and were forced to modify the original story and before Ayer could have an advanced editing, Geoff Johns rewrote everything that he had to re-film.

Now we know new information thanks to a Cinema Blend interview with Kevin Hickman, one of the editors of Suicide Squad, who has elaborated on how different the movie could have been had it not been for the people at Warner Bros. wanting to take it in a different direction. The main thing, according to him, is that it would have been a much darker movie in general, although there would have been moments of comic relief, but that the intention was always to do something quite close to a war movie.

[La de Ayer] it was a much darker movie. It was almost like a movie like The Fall of the Black Hawk. It was very militarized, very serious. I mean, of course there were supposed to be funny moments with Will Smith, but it was a darker movie.

Not only the tone was altered, but also the structure and style. In fact, what he said next explains the sequence of introduction of the characters and the cards with their information, which was something that from the beginning was not funny to the public. All that was the work of the studio and not of what he always wanted to do David Yesterday. This was what Hickman explained, who also added that it was too content that was left out of the cut that reached theaters:

It was over a million feet of film that we shot for Suicide Squad, and it was such a great movie with so many characters that you have to introduce and set up their backstory and ultimately develop a camaraderie between all of them. So Suicide Squad was challenging because we had a lot of characters and at some point we screened it for the studio and they wanted to take things in a different direction. [Warner Bros quería] that the origin of the characters happened much closer to the beginning rather than being delivered in the first 45 minutes and that a certain level of comedy is inserted into the film.

It should also be remembered that when asked on one occasion to David Yesterday on what was the hardest part of the movie to cut, he stated that it was the first 40 minutes. The editor’s statement serves as a confirmation of what the filmmaker had said, and judging by the comments of both those 40 minutes make us believe that, indeed, the audience would have found an extremely different film.

