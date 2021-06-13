Suicide Squad Editor Declares Yesterday Cut Much Darker

Suicide Squad – 25% achieved a huge box office in 2016, yet the reviews from the press and fans were so bad that Warner Bros. did not want to venture to hire the same director for the sequel. But there are those who still have faith in him. Through a new interview with Cinemablend, Kevin Hickman, editor of Suicide Squad, states that David Ayer’s original idea for the film is much darker and could be seen in the Ayer Cut if the filmmaker is granted the opportunity to show his work to the world.

Suicide Squad stars the most famous villains and antiheroes in DC comics. The first trailers for the film were spectacular, full of emotion and action, with great promise to be the best film in the DCEU, ready to carry the rest of the saga on its shoulders. Unfortunately it did not turn out that way and the critics soon ripped it to pieces, the fans hated it and it became an unpleasant product of Warner Bros. Time has passed and Suicide Squad it’s still a bad movie, but there are those who trust the famous Yesterday Cut, the director’s cut that seems to be much better in his words; remember that the same David He stated long ago that Warner Bros. forced him to make many changes to the final product. The editor Kevin Hickman trust your manager.

I’d like to see David’s final version of the movie. I saw what David was trying to do with the movie and I thought it was pretty daring. It was less comedy. It was a much darker movie. It was almost like a Fall of the Black Hawk type thing. It was very militarized, very serious. I mean, of course, there were supposed to be funny moments with Will Smith, but it was a darker movie.

The publisher is certain that David Yesterday He has something great in his hands with his special cut of Suicide Squad and you want Warner Bros. to give you the opportunity to present it to the public. Following the discontent in 2016, The filmmaker was harassed on social media, but lately he has received support from DCEU fans, who are also curious to see his version. Here the rest of the words of Hickman

I like where David was going with that and it would be great to see him finish what he started. I don’t know if that will happen now due to the James Gunn reboot, which I haven’t seen yet, but from the trailer it looks like a lot of fun. It definitely feels like a different vibe than David Ayer would have done, but I’m really looking forward to seeing what James Gunn did because I’m a huge fan of his work.

Whether or not the Ayer Cut comes true, DCEU fans are excited for the premiere of The Suicide Squad, James Gunn’s movie that rescues some characters from Suicide Squad and brings us several new ones. The first trailer was absolutely spectacular and the fandom feels full confidence in the proper handling of the story through the hand of JamesAfter all, it was he who made sense of the successful adventures of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. ¿The Suicide Squad Will he be able to secure another sequel for the DCEU’s antiheroes and villains? The saga is not characterized by its solidity, but some products are capable of moving forward better than others. After a long wait, The Suicide Squad opens in theaters and HBO Max on August 5, 2021.

