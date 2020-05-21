The whole Internet is crazy, fans are still happy after learning that they will finally have the version of ‘Justice League’ that director Zack Snyder had originally prepared for the production that he had to abandon due to a family matter. This movement seems like a triumph over the bad decisions of the producing houses and speaking of that, David Ayer wants to release his version of ‘Suicide Squad’ Or that implies in this publication on social networks.

The public could not contain itself when this production reached the movie theaters, we all went with a completely opposite idea to what we ended up seeing and although the performance at the box office was not bad, the story left a lot to be desired, but Warner learned and now He has asked James Gunn to take care of delivering a new version of this team that is already well underway.

However, David Ayer wants to release his version of ‘Suicide Squad’ as it has been widely mentioned that the director had several ideas that did not come out in the final version, such as the relationship between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Deadshot (Will Smith). These changes show that the changes of the production houses are what really ends up annihilating the film.

Another important detail is Joker by Jared Leto, who on several occasions mentioned that they did not use most of the takes he recorded and it is just this character that Yesterday uses as a banner to start what appears to be a campaign for the public ask for their side of the story.

Only he has two great details against him, Snyder, with everything and his much criticized ‘Men of Steel’ and ‘Batman v Superman’, he had the affection of the people, on the other hand and that most importantly is that WB already understood the public demand and that’s why Gunn is taking over, like he’s blaming Ayer for all the mistakes.