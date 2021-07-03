Suicide Squad director reveals other villains he considered

The movie “The Suicide Squad” that hits theaters this August has an important gallery of villains as protagonists. Director James Gunn has chosen more than a dozen characters (such as Javelin, Savant, Weasel, Peacemaker or Bloodsport) who have recently starred on the cover of Empire. However, of course, the filmmaker considered many other characters.

We know that for his proposal for the film, he drenched himself in the Suicide Squad comics. Therefore, he had a significant brainstorming of characters, which in fact gave rise to many other proposals and possibilities (among others, the “Peacemaker” series).

When asked by a fan through Twitter, the director revealed some of the multiple characters that he came to consider at the time for the film, but ended up considering. In that list, you have made by sharing images of these characters. There we can see Livewire, Punch, Jewelee, Black Spider, Man-Bat, Plastique, Chemo, Killer Frost, Mister Freeze, KG-Beast, GunHawk, Knockout, Rainbow Creature, Solomon Grundy Y Deathstroke.

This list of characters evidently gives the fans long teeth, especially such prominent names as Deathstroke or Solomon Grundy. Obviously, Gunn did not offer more details, but the possibility that he may recover some of these characters in a future project is there, at least for the hope of the fans, since he is not officially working on any other DC project after “Peacemaker”.

Every character in #TheSuicideSquad was chosen for a purpose, great or small, and although I love many of these other characters, they didn’t serve the story quite as well. pic.twitter.com/MLxt36FPaZ – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 3, 2021