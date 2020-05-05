Much has been said about Jared Leto’s version of the Clown Prince of Crime, but something that always caught the attention of this characterization was his mysterious tattoos, causing various speculations of their meanings and apparently fans have guessed right about one of them, since this week David Ayer confirmed a theory about Joker and one of his tattoos.

When he first appreciated the renewed image of this villain portrayed by the Oscar winner, he caused opinions to split, as several people pointed that the character looked like a simple petty gangster and not Bruce Wayne’s psychotic nemesis.

Unfortunately, after his first bad impression came the box office failure of ‘Suicide Squad’ and although the vast majority of the Joker scenes were removed in the final cut, his few appearances did not convince fans.

Despite this, different theories of one of his tattoos in particular circulated on social networks, the one that has on his forehead and says damaged, but it was one that was correct which a Twitter user wrote:

“I think the damaged tattoo is pretty ingenious, but only for those who understand it. Joker got the tattoo because Batman damaged his smile in a failed attempt at revenge for killing Robin. (The drawing) is intended to antagonize and infuriate Batman just by looking at his face. “

After posting this, the director of ‘Suicide Squad’, David Ayer confirmed a theory about Joker, writing on Twitter simply “exact”.

Exactly https://t.co/dP3JbroS1H – David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 4, 2020

Probably, if this feature had not been a failure, Robin’s conflict with Joker would have been seen, perhaps in a sequel to ‘Suicide Squad’ or even in the version of ‘The Batman’ prepared by Ben Affleck.