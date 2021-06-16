Suicide Squad character hospitalized Superman (Henry Cavill)

Share

Director James Gunn has revealed some very interesting details about the film The Suicide Squad that will be released this summer.

Now we know how it got Bloodsport from Idris Elba to prison in the movie The Suicide Squad, since it seems that he managed to seriously injure Superman. This has been revealed by himself James Gunn on their social networks.

A fan asked him: Does Superman have something to do with your movie The Suicide Squad?

James Gunn replied: Bloodsport is in prison for taking him down with a kryptonite bullet. If you believe these covers, he might not be the bad guy in that situation.

The fan asked: So he killed Superman? Or I just tried to do it.

James Gunn concluded: He put him in the ICU but failed to kill him.

The conversation started because James Gunn shared comic book covers of Superman doing some questionable actions. In addition, your reference also matches the origin of Bloodsport in 1987, as he was a man with a disturbed obsession for Vietnam who is pushed by associates of Lex luthor to try to assassinate Superman using a gun loaded with kryptonite needles.

Will we see this in the movie?

For now we don’t know if James Gunn will show in the movie The Suicide Squad the origin of the characters or if you will simply gather them for the most dangerous missions. From what is clear is that it would be great if there were references to Superman, Batman or any other member of the Justice League. Although for now all the reports suggest that it will be a fairly independent story. Despite sharing characters with the 2016 premiere.

But for now we know that the version of Bloodsport from Idris Elba is a British mercenary with a high-tech suit and an impressive arsenal of weapons. He will also be one of the team leaders, although that does not mean that he has conflicts with the other members of The Suicide Squad.

The film will be released on August 6, 2021.

