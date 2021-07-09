Suicide, more present in OCD patients due to confinement

07/09/2021 at 10:50 CEST

The Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute (IBIDELL) and the Bellvitge Hospital confirm how the pandemic has affected our mental health.

Some effects that some patients have noticed more than others, as is the case of those diagnosed with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (TOC).

According to the study carried out in a pioneering way by both institutions in Spain, the idea that the next great wave of COVID-19 will be caused as a result of the psychological and mental damage that the pandemic will have on society is confirmed.

It’s already wreaking havoc. In the case of patients with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, the results of the work carried out confirm that “although many patients with OCD were able to cope with the emotional stress of the COVID-19 outbreak and its consequences during the initial phase of the pandemic, its evolution constitutes a risk factor for a significant worsening of symptoms and suicidal ideation in one out of three obsessive patients ».

The study has been led by the Dr. Pino Alonso, a member of the Psychiatry and Mental Health group of the IDIBELL of the Hospital de Bellvitge and published in the scientific journal European Psuchiatry.

Researchers from the Center for Research in Molecular Medicine and Chronic Diseases and from CIBERER of the University of Santiago de Compostela, the Galician Public Foundation for Genomic Medicine from SERGAS, the IInstitute of Health Research of Santiago de Compostela and the Psychological Neuroscience Laboratory from the University of Minho in Portugal.

Increased suicidal ideation

The study participants, who were subjected to different control tests during the last months, showed in one in three cases (33% of patients) increased thoughts suicidal

Tests were conducted during the initial moments of the pandemic with specific TOC tests carried out by specialists, in addition to a structured interview that made it possible to collect information on the clinical history of each patient and the sociodemographic factors that conditioned them.

These data have been compared with controls carried out in healthy patients from the same geographic area.

“65 percent of the patients with OCD described a worsening of their symptoms and this deterioration was very significant in 31 percent of the patients interviewed,” indicates the director of the study, Dr. Pino Alonso.

In this comparison, it was shown that healthy patients did not experience any significant increase in suicidal ideation, as in the case of patients with OCD.

In the latter case, they also saw how their Obsessive Compulsive Disorder for the fear of catching it.

Rituals of hand washing, disinfection, not contact with other people increased & mldr; its TOC it got worse in most cases.

Increase in the number of TOCS

In addition, the study has corroborated how patients diagnosed with TOC The number and prevalence of symptoms due to the coronavirus pandemic have increased.

The strict sanitary measures imposed and the constant reiteration of the need for compliance have led to the generalization of behaviors that resemble those suffered on many occasions by patients with some type of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder:

Frequent hand washing Reduction of physical contact Reduction of contact with any surface.

All have ended up increasing obsessive OCD by reiterating these pandemic-fighting behaviors.