Suicidal mother who threw her babies and then jumped out of the window without clothes in New York charged with attempted murder



Suicide is preventable.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

Dejhanay Jarrell, young mother without clothes that supposedly She threw her newborn baby and her other 2-year-old son out of an apartment window in Brooklyn (NYC) and then jumped herself, survived and was accused of trying to kill her children.

All three are hospitalized. The child was in stable condition, but the newborn and her mother were reported in serious condition after the apparent attempted murder and suicide Saturday morning at a residential building in the Brownsville neighborhood.

Jarrell, 24, was charged at the hospital Saturday with two counts of attempted murder, assault, reckless danger and acting in a manner dangerous to minors, according to the NYPD.

Jarrell allegedly first removed an air conditioning unit from the window and then threw his children naked from the fire escape of his 2nd-floor apartment in the 178 Rockaway Parkway building around 11 a.m. Saturday. She then jumped herself to the ground and continued to hurt the four-week-old girl, according to police and witnesses.

Carl Chin, who lives in a row house next to the apartment building’s courtyard, was quick to snatch the injured baby from the mother’s arms. “She grabbed the two children and proceeded to hurt them more,” he told the New York Post on Saturday.

“I had to pull the baby out of her grasp and hold her until the police and paramedics arrived,” he added. “As she was trying to hurt her children and I was letting go of them, she thanked me and told me to take care of them.” Chin, 41, stated that the young mother commented that she was “tired of being alone”.

The newborn was transferred in critical condition to Maimonides Hospital, where she is being treated for a skull fracture, brain swelling, and kidney injuries. The mother suffered a spinal fracture and was taken to Brookdale Hospital with the boy, who had a concussion and internal trauma, according to police sources.

The City Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) now has custody of the children from Jarrell, and police have an undisclosed video of the alarming incident, sources said. There was no information about the children’s father or whether someone else lived with them.

Neighbors looked quite shocked after hearing the news. “She has been here for about three months. She was a good person, a mother of a family, ”said Herman Moultrie, 62, who lives in the building next to Jarrell’s. “She didn’t walk the streets or anything like that. I never knew she had problems like this (….) I think she was tired of being alone or maybe she was abused, ”she added.