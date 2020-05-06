#AmericaCantaSui: Sui Generis invitation to fans to celebrate 50 years of the legendary duo

Charly García and Nito Mestre, benchmarks of Argentine rock, commemorate 50 years of their first performance with their band Sui Generis.

They invite their followers to play and share versions of the group’s songs with the hashtag #AmericaCantaSui.

The base of this initiative is the followers, it is a tribute that we pay to the fans, Charly and I are not the protagonists, the musician Nito Mestre says in an interview with La Jornada.

The proposal is also a bridge that connects music professionals with the talent of emerging young people.

“We see that Sui Generis continues in the taste of young people, we want them to express it through a song, we have received charming versions, such as the song Monday again performed by Milo Lagomarsino from Uruguay, also the song Un hada, un cisne performed by the Mexican Iris Bengas.

“It is not a contest, but the videos are watched by producers who can support the career of a follower. In addition, the call is designed so that they play with their creativity, communicate and throw a good dose of hope in these difficult times that the world passes.

Electric and psychedelic style

Charly García and Nito Mestre met in 1969 in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Caballito, Buenos Aires, Argentina, with an electric and psychedelic style they decided to create Sui generis, they had support musicians, but the two rockers were the essence that determined the style and arrangements of his compositions.

Ignored by the music industry of that time, it was until 1973 when they recorded their first album, Vida, with the support of producer Jorge Álvarez, one of the founders of the Argentine independent label, Mandioca.

“Before, one shared music through discs or cassettes of someone who traveled to another country, passed it from hand to hand. With the Internet everything is faster. It is an enormous honor to see the versions of the fans, I did not know that Sui was in force in the taste of young people, I feel affection when I listen to the songs they send us and what they write to us, for example, on Instagram a girl wrote to us: ” Sui Generis means everything that is beautiful in life “, these are the biggest compliments one can receive”.

The complicated sociopolitical situation that was lived in Argentina and the censorship that the album Little anecdotes had on institutions were causes that led to the dissolution of the group in 1975.

The confinement for the coronavirus took me in Miami, I was about to start a tour of the United States and Europe, now I have free time and I dedicate it to interact with the followers who send their versions; Watching the videos gives me hope in Spanish rock, there is talent with a lot of potential to record, concludes Nito.

At the address youtu.be/WXt1z4oW7w0 you can see the videos sent by fans and music professionals, all fans of Sui Generis

