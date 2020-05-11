Specialized in insurance for vehicles over ten years old, Suhai has a portfolio with 300 thousand customers and offers “compact insurance”, only for theft and robbery, which allows a lower price than that of companies that only offer full coverage that includes, for example, partial loss. This strategy has attracted application service delivery drivers and drivers who have had increased demand with the covid-19 epidemic.

Why focus on older vehicle?

Our holding company’s main company is a leader in personal security. Due to this expertise, it decided to open an insurance company focused on the vehicle segment with the purpose of reversing rates such as that 98% of motorcycles circulate in the country without protection, as well as 70% of cars and 85% of trucks. We offer a compact insurance, with coverage that includes only theft and theft. Other covers are optional.

What is the advantage of this insurance?

When partial loss coverage (for repairs) is removed, there is a reduction in value and layers of society are able to protect their vehicles at an affordable price. In addition, the high recovery rate also reduces prices.

How does the traditional insurer do?

Basically, they are statistical companies that measure risk by the client’s profile. The greater the risk, the greater the value of the insurance. We also have statistics to compose the price, but as we recover more than other companies, our loss is less and this is passed on to the price. Thus, we were able to attract customers with profiles considered to be high risk that many insurers do not accept or charge abusive prices.

Is Suhai unique in this niche?

All insurance companies have products that only cover theft and robbery, but they usually focus on those with full coverage and also work with home, life, etc. insurance. We focus on a single type of insurance and accept any vehicle for any usage profile.

How do you achieve a high recovery rate?

We have a strategic intelligence center with accident data mapping that facilitates recovery.

Was there a drop in sales because of the coronavirus?

At first, yes, but we have been successful in sales to people who work on the street, such as delivery people and application drivers who have had their work increased and are more exposed to risks.

