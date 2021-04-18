‘Sugar fever’ in the US economy

The US economy is currently experiencing a ‘sugar rush’. Despite scientific skepticism, there is a widespread belief that eating sweets causes short-lived hyperactivity. A phenomenon that is often called ‘sugar rush’. Several economists have used this expression lately to describe the economic situation in the US, where a short-lived hyperactivity is expected in the coming months.

The main drivers of this hyperactivity are biden’s stimulus program, of 1.9 trillion dollars, and the forced savings during the Covid-19 crisis ($ 1.85 trillion), which will flow back into the economy when it reopens. Economic growth in Europe will also accelerate, but at a slower pace, as the more successful vaccination policy in the US allows for a faster reopening of the economy there than in Europe.

Recently, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) has increased its projections and now believes that the country’s real GDP will grow by 6.5% in 2021 (compared to the 4.2% projection in December 2020), 3.3% in 2022 and 2.2 % in 2023.

We believe that inflation in the US will rise sharply in 2021, but then it will fall in 2022 and beyond (see graph below). Do not forget that it is a short-lived ‘sugar rush’. As a consequence of rising inflation, the yield curve is steepening. We have increased our return expectations for 10-year interest rates in the US from 1.8% to 2.0% by the end of 2021.

The risks to these forecasts are increasing, as both the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Fed announced in March 2021 that they will continue with their expansionary monetary policies. The ECB signaled on March 11 that it will carry out asset purchases at a significantly higher rate, and the Fed declared on March 17 that it will continue to increase its holdings of securities by $ 120 billion a month, despite improved growth prospects and falling unemployment rates.

Forecast for the evolution of inflation in the US. Oddo BHF

The consensus among (the majority) of politicians is that it’s better to do too much than too little, a lesson learned from the 2008 global financial crisis. Larry Summers predicts that the economy may overheat due to expansionary monetary and fiscal policies and that inflation could rise to levels not seen in a generation. Although this is not our main forecast, the risk to real GDP growth, inflation and interest rates is clearly up, not down.

The implications of these forecasts for our investment strategy are:

1) Avoid hypergrowth assetsIn other words, overvalued growth stocks that will continue to suffer from rising returns. The hypergrowth values are priced appropriately and will drop substantially when returns continue to rise. But the main risk of hypergrowth stocks is overvaluation, not increased profitability.

two) The duration risks will not be profitable. Within fixed income, we prefer high yield bonds, which are likely to benefit from the macroeconomic outlook described above.

3) We continue preferring cyclical stocks to defensive ones. However, this trend will soon come to an end. Internally, we began to debate when it is time to accumulate defensive consumer values ​​with exceptional brands neglected when investors focus on growth. We prefer a countercyclical investment style. It is better to arrive too early than too late.

4) In the financial sector, we like insurance companies with increasing free cash flows from operating activities.

5) The markets emerging they suffer when investors re-allocate capital to the US, lured by higher interest rates. We see substantial risks in China, where equity markets are no longer cheap and where growth – unlike in the developed world – has probably already peaked.

*** Jan Viebig is Investment Director of Private Wealth Management at Oddo BHF

*** Laurent Denize is Global Co-Director of Investments at Oddo BHF