Sugar and processed foods produce more gas than normal and inflame the intestine



Some foods promote the growth of unhealthy intestinal bacteria.

Photo: Tim Samuel / Pexels

It’s a fact, flatulence is normal. It is a way of expelling gases that have previously entered the stomach and others that have been created in the large intestine. Eating certain types of foods can cause you to have a greater amount of gas and also make them smellier.

How many gases is it normal to expel?

The National Institutes of Health note that it is normal to pass gas between 13 and 21 times a day.

Why do we have gases?

A part of the gases enters our body and another part is formed inside. They come in when we swallow air when we eat and drink, even more so if we do it quickly. Also when chewing gum, drink carbonated drinks, smoke, suck on hard candy, and wear dentures.

The gases that form inside us are product of the work done by bacteria in the large intestine when breaking down food that have not been fully digested in the small intestine, as are some carbohydrates, sugars, starches, and fiber.

Excess gas and bad smell

When you have good intestinal health, the gases will move and come out almost imperceptibly. “It will pass the gas without problems and you should not notice that it is passing,” Dr. Aaron Hartman, an expert in functional medicine, tells Well + Good.

Otherwise, when there is excess gas, there may be abdominal bloating. If gas is not moving normally through the intestines, pain or discomfort may be experienced.

While some probiotic foods feed the beneficial microbiota, there are others foods that may increase unhealthy bacteria and yeast (pathogens) that compete against the good ones. Dr. Hartman states that “this battle can result in bloating and the formation of smelly gas.”

Problems digesting carbohydrates can also lead to gas and bloating. These include lactose intolerance, fructose intolerance, and celiac disease.

Foods that support the growth of harmful bacteria are sugar, processed foods, and processed wheat.

The Harvard School of Public Health indicates that good sources of prebiotic fibers are found in fruits, vegetables, beans, and whole grains such as wheat, oats, and barley are good sources of prebiotic fibers.

High intake of prebiotic foods can increase gas production if done suddenly. But its consumption is important, to avoid the growth of harmful bacteria. It is advisable to increase your intake gradually and tolerance tends to improve over time.

Why does flatulence smell?

The gases that are expelled may contain small amounts of sulfur. Flatulence with more sulfur is more smelly.

When gases cause discomfort and there are other symptoms such as constipation, diarrhea or weight loss, it is advisable to see a doctor.

