Enaire has registered in April only 9,627 flights, which represent nothing less than 173,715 less of those registered in the same month of 2019. These figures tell us of an unprecedented historical collapse, which represents a fall in the 94.7% as a consequence of movement restrictions and the reduction of air traffic worldwide to contain the expansion of the coronavirus pandemic.

The air navigation manager has stated that “the covid 19 coronavirus pandemic is causing unprecedented traffic reduction in the history of air transport, worldwide, European and Spanish “, explained the Spanish air navigation manager this Wednesday.

Nationals drop 91%

Specifically, a total of 4,406 international flights were registered, which decreased 95.9% compared to last year, while nationals totaled 3,226, 91% less and overflights – which have neither origin nor destination at a Spanish airport- there were 1,995, 95.1% less.

The falls are widespread in all Enaire control centers: Palma (-96% and 1,045 flights), Barcelona (-95.8% and 3,524), Madrid (-94.7% and 5,437), Seville (-94, 3% and 2,129) and the Canary Islands (-93.8% and 1,870), reports Europa Press.

Aware of the exceptional nature of the situation, Enaire has deferred the collection of route fees to airlines until next November.

The manager is finishing the outline of a recovery plan for air navigation services

At the same time, the manager is finalizing a recovery plan for air navigation services “in order to be in optimal conditions” as soon as the gradual recovery of air traffic begins, in accordance with the guidelines of the World Organization for Health and the consensual decision taken by the European Union regarding the de-escalation schedule in the field of air transport.

Drop 38%

In the accumulated corresponding to the first four months of this year, Enaire has managed a total of 382,483 flights, 38.2% less (236,189 fewer flights) than from January to April 2019.

In the whole of the four-month period, international flights (205,966) registered a decrease of 40.2%, while national flights (86,761) fell 35.4% and overflights (89,756), 35.9%.

All Enaire control centers register accumulated falls, with Palma having the lowest number of flights (-48.8%) and Seville with the least.