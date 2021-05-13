Suffered and valuable triumph of Rafa Nadal in a spectacular premiere in Rome

Spectacular match already in the debut, in the second round of a Rome ATP Masters 1000 he has won nine times in his career. The award was not excessive, since Rafael Nadal He only managed to get into the round of 16, but the victory, suffered and its qualitative value, means a lot. The Italian Jannik Sinner promised great thrills, a lot of risk, and Roland Garros He’s three weeks away, and such a quick KO would have been difficult for the clay king.

An excellent Rafa Nadal, 24 years old and world No. 3, defeated an explosive Jannik Sinner, 19 years old and No. 18, by 7-5 and 6-4 in 2h.10‘of excellent tennis, which would have deserved the presence of spectators, who will return to the Foro Italico on Thursday, although not covering more than 25% of the installation’s capacity.

Nadal will see them, in third turn, against the Canadian Denis Shapovalov, left-handed like him. 22 years old and 14th ATP, the North American got rid of Italian Stefano Travaglia by 7-6 (2) and 6-3, with three hours more rest than the Spanish, who had to work hard until he could seal the classification around the nine thirty at night.

This Thursday, around one, two in the afternoon, Nadal again on center court. At 10 they open Djokovic and Davidovich, following the Barty-Kudermetova. Then, Nadal-Shapovalov, with a 2-1 record from Rafa, who beat the 2020 semifinalist 6-4 and 6-1 in the second round of Rome 2018. His last duel, in the Davis Cup Finals, on hard court and under cover, with 6-3 and 7-6 from manacorí.

Nadal expected trouble. He himself needed to assimilate in competition the setback suffered against Alexander Zverev in Madrid, just six days later. And if everyone highlights Sinner’s precocious potential, the Spaniard knows him firsthand. Had to submit it in quarters of Roland Garros 2020 (7-6, 6-4 and 6-1), invited him to spend the two weeks of quarantine in Adelaide, prior to the Australian Open, working together.

The draw for Rome sentenced them to an early showdown. Nadal played the duel as if it were a final. He did well because Sinner unleashed potential, as well as cheek. Although the experience had a basic role to unbalance the balance in each of the sleeves.

In definitive moments, the mettle corresponded to Nadal, who twice immediately cut several ‘breaks’ favorable to Sinner, who was failing more ahead of the scoreboard. In the direct fight, the transalpine was huge, who lifted six set balls, three with Rafa 5-4 and another three with 6-5, until the seventh gave in to the insistence of the Balearic, mentally strong even when they took away the chances to seal.

From 2-4 to 6-4 definitive

The breathless exchange lived on. Each hit, a declaration of war, since a short ball was sure doom. Sinner took the lead 2-4, looking more fresh. Crouching down, Nadal raised his tennis when a couple of errors by the rival put him in a position to regain ground (4-4).

Sinner was competing, but inadvertently handed over the last four games of the clash. Comeback of a lot of category and Nadal’s veterancy, closed at the fourth point of ‘match’.