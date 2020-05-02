The growing number of reports from strokes In middle-aged people in many hospitals in the United States, it is the latest twist in our understanding of the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

While the coronavirus was once believed to be a pathogen that primarily targeted the lungs, it is gradually becoming a much bolder foe, affecting nearly all of the body’s major organ systems. As a result, there is increasing evidence that covid-19 infection can cause blood to clot properly. Stroke would be a consequence of it.

Cases have doubled

At Mount Sinai, New York City’s largest medical system, the medical investigator J Mocco has shown that the number of patients who have entered with large blockages in the flow of blood to a part of the brain has doubled over the three weeks, even when the number of other emergencies has decreased.

More than half of these cases were positive for covid-19. In the past 12 months, for example, Mount Sinai has treated an average of 0.73 patients every 2 weeks under 50 years with stroke.

Thus, the covid-19 stroke-treated patients at Mount Sinai were younger than normal and for the most part did not even have risk factors. On average, covid-19 stroke patients were 15 years younger than stroke patients without coronavirus infection.

In a letter to be published in the New England Journal of Medicine next week, the Mount Sinai team details five case studies of young patients who suffered strokes from March 23 to April 7. The victims’ ages are 33, 37, 39, 44, and 49, and they were all home when they began experiencing sudden symptoms, including difficulty speaking or confusion. One died, two are still hospitalized, one was released for rehabilitation, and one was finally released. Only one of the five, a 33-year-old woman, can speak.

The deadliest type of stroke of all

Consequently, for the first time, three large medical centers in the country are preparing to publish data on the phenomenon. There are only a few dozen cases per hospital, but they could provide new insights into what the virus does to our bodies. Some did not even know they were infected with the coronavirus.

The median age for that type of severe stroke is 74 years, so the coronavirus seems to overtake it. Analyzes suggest that coronavirus patients are primarily experiencing the deadliest type of stroke of all, known as arterial occlusion in the great vessels, which can destroy large parts of the brain responsible for movement, speech, and decision-making. a single blow because the blockage takes place in the main arteries that supply blood.

The reason for this happening is unknown. Perhaps we are seeing more young patients because they are more resistant than the elderly to respiratory distress caused by covid-19: those who survive via the lungs eventually develop other problems.

But it is suspected, too, that these strokes are the result of blood problems caused by the virus that ultimately favor clots in the bodies of some people. These problems could be a direct attack of the virus on the blood vessels or perhaps an effect caused by our own body due to the immune response against the virus. In such a case, in trying to fight the virus, the side effect would be that our brains would be damaged.

Those questions are expected to be answered through a review of strokes and other neurological complications in thousands of covid-19 patients treated at 68 medical centers in 17 countries.

At the moment, we are only still facing a correlation, as there is enough research to find out how the coronavirus can trigger a stroke, but the correlation is so consistent that everything seems to indicate that We are facing a new medical problem that we will have to face as a result of the pandemic.

For that reason, Thomas oxley, a neurosurgeon at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, asks people to monitor themselves for symptoms of coronavirus and to call emergency if you have any evidence of stroke. One way to easily remember the symptoms of facial effusion is the acronym FAST (“fast” in Spanish): “F” for facial paralysis (face), “A” for weakness of the arm (arm), “S” for difficulty speech (speach) and “T” for the moment (time).