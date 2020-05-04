The coronavirus pandemic appears to have frozen the time and lives of thousands of people around the world. For some of them, however, time is the most precious thing.

“Every month I wait, I have less chance of having a child,” says Giovana *, a woman from São Paulo who has been trying to get pregnant for four years and who, since last year, has resorted to an in vitro fertilization process.

“When I heard that the pandemic would halt my assisted reproduction process, I was sure that there was no more opportunity for me to get pregnant. I was not killed by a coronavirus, but somehow they killed me. They killed my dream of becoming a mother.”

Administrator Adriana Carlos, 37, has been trying to get pregnant for two and a half years. As she and her fiance did not manage naturally, at the end of last year they sought a clinic, she says, who lives in the interior of São Paulo. He found he had low ovarian reserve, in addition to two fibroids, and decided to start an in vitro fertilization process in late January. The attempt, however, was unsuccessful, and she would try again the following month.

“The biggest problem is that I just turned 37 and I already have a low ovarian reserve. I can’t tell if this will continue until the end of the year or not. The more time passes, the worse it gets, the more difficult it becomes. It may be that when I resume treatment, my ovarian reserve is much lower than it was at the beginning of the year “, he laments.

Since March, assisted reproduction clinics in Brazil have suspended their work, making women and couples anxious about the process, which is not cheap. A treatment can cost between R $ 15 thousand and R $ 30 thousand.

Anxiety and loneliness

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that infertility affects 15% of couples of childbearing age worldwide. This includes subfertility problems, in which, in the case of women, despite ovulation occurring, conception does not happen due to hormonal issues or physical problems in the reproductive system. According to the organization, infertility can lead to “shame, stigma, anxiety, depression, feelings of low self-esteem and guilt”.

It is also lonely suffering. Couples or women who try to get pregnant and then undergo assisted reproduction treatments do not usually tell other people, as in the case of Giovana. Her name was changed precisely because she does not want friends to find out about her through the report.

Now, Giovana and other women are suffering like the rest of the population with the pandemic, but they live a secret layer of suffering without being able to share it with others.

In 2019, 43,000 women underwent cycles of in vitro fertilization in Brazil. For 2020, the Brazilian Society for Assisted Reproduction (SBRA) expected 50,000 lawsuits. “We are very concerned. As in 2016, we had a reduction in cycles because of Zika, with this pandemic alert movement and everyone having to postpone cycles, we think it should reduce a lot,” says Hitomi Nakagawa, specialist in gynecology and obstetrics and president of SBRA.

There are 183 assisted reproduction clinics registered with Anvisa in Brazil. In March, SBRA recommended that most assisted reproduction procedures be suspended. It recently updated the guidance to include exceptions for individual cases, “under the professional’s judgment”, and also to avoid embryonic transfers, a final stage of IVF.

The process involves ovarian stimulation with hormones, then the capture and fertilization of eggs in vitro and, finally, embryo transfer, taking the formed embryos to the body of the future pregnant woman. In 2019, almost 72 thousand embryos were transferred in Brazil.

‘I will never have children’

With suspended transfers, forums and Facebook groups that bring together women trying to conceive through IVF are full of messages with desperate reports. “My doctor canceled my [transferência de embrião]… fear of my ovarian reserve going down even more and I can’t get pregnant with my own eggs … oh, people, I’m in anguish “, says one of the dozens of messages on the BabyCenter forum, information portal on pregnancy and babies.

There are reports mainly of women worried about their age.

Nakagawa says that after the age of 30, the woman’s egg reserve “is being consumed” and that, after the age of 35, “it starts to decline very significantly”. Therefore, it is necessary to pay special attention to women who seek assisted reproduction services after the age of 36 or 37.

This is the case of Giovana, who is a civil engineer in São Paulo and is 36 years old. He has been trying to conceive for four years and, two years ago, he has problems with both tubes. A husband’s spermogram also revealed problems that could be remedied, however, with medication. The couple has already gone through two assisted reproduction processes – and spent R $ 31,000 on it.

“It is a very emotional and financial strain,” she says, citing all the medications and injections she took before discovering that the processes had not worked. The couple then left for a third attempt.

The plan was to wait and try again in the next cycle, at the end of March. “When I menstruated, I told my doctor, but he told me that we couldn’t do more because of the coronavirus. I thought: ‘Okay, it screwed up. I already have low ovarian reserve, now it will be zero now and I will never have children. It was a despair’.”

She talks about the times when she is charged by friends and family to have children, without them knowing that it is what she most wanted. Or when people talk about their weight gain, without knowing it is because of the amount of hormone they had to take.

“It is a very bad feeling. I have a house, a job, a condition to have a family and offer things I did not have and I cannot get pregnant. The more time passes, the worse I feel. I am in a race against time”, he says .

Adriana Carlos, from the interior of São Paulo, says she feels a mixture of feelings of loss, pressure and uncertainty. “I was waiting for many ideal situations to arrive at a time of having a child. Inevitably it crosses my mind that I will not be able to have it,” says she, who has already spent R $ 23,000 on the process and estimates that she will spend another R $ 20,000. . “Doctors say: ‘Every month, every year that passes, the quality of the eggs decreases’. The body’s time does not wait.”

It has been eight years of trying in the case of Fernanda Fiuza, 37, from Belo Horizonte (MG), who has a dysfunction in the pituitary gland that prevents her from becoming pregnant. During this period, she and her husband underwent an in vitro fertilization process that did not work. It was in 2018 and, at that time, they spent R $ 15 thousand. In November last year, they decided to try again, paying another R $ 15 thousand. They were going to start in January, but for reasons of work and travel, the husband asked them to wait until March.

The process couldn’t even begin. “The world of the ‘tentant’ [como são chamadas as mulheres que tentam engravidar] it’s all around the son. When we discover that we won’t be able to have it, it’s as if they ended up with a dream. As I am 37, it is even worse for me. I already have low reserve. When I get everything back, will I make it? “

Pregnancy and coronavirus

Another recurring concern among women is pregnancy itself. If they are finally able to get pregnant, will they be at risk because of the coronavirus?

According to Nakagawa, the president of SBRA, the entity recommended avoiding routine treatments “as a precaution and because we do not have initial pregnancy data”. “We have several traumas a few years ago from what happened with Zika. We don’t know if there will be a difference in the early stages of covid-19 pregnant women,” he says, noting that there are no studies so far pointing out the dangers.

Their guidance is that patients keep in touch with doctors to receive guidance. “There are services that, really, according to the condition of the woman, it will be necessary to do, with all the care of social withdrawal, mask, and distant service hours”, she says, when asked about women who are on the border of reservations ova. “We are already thinking about protocols to come back slowly.”

