Suez Canal unblocking efforts could take weeks

The freighter Ever Given, which ran aground on Tuesday in the Suez Canal (Egypt) when trying to cross it due to a sandstorm with strong gusts of wind, It will remain stranded in the waterway for several weeks, according to Egyptian authorities.

The ship had sailed from China and was traveling in the direction of Rotterdam. Through the Suez Canal, which connects the Red Sea with the Mediterranean, 10% of world trade circulates.

While work continues to refloat this 220,000-ton, 400-meter freighter stranded in the Suez Canal, the Spanish Association of Loader Companies warns that This trade disruption will have short-term consequences.

“200,000 containers are pending to be distributed, in many cases these are goods that, in a few days, will no longer be available on the market“, Explain.

According to the firm Lloyd’s List, this blockade would be preventing the daily passage of goods valued at more than 8,000 million euros, which is equivalent to about 343 million euros per hour. Specifically, the daily traffic through this seaway is estimated at about 4,326 million euros in the west direction and 3,905 million euros in the east.

In the meantime, oil prices they remain very volatile due to this circumstance. This Friday, Brent crude futures advanced more than 4%, to $ 64.58.