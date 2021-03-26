Suez Canal Crisis Raises Supply Concerns for US and European Retailers

By Lisa Baertlein, Jonathan Saul and Anna Ringstrom

LOS ANGELES / LONDON, Mar 26 (Reuters) – The container ship that is stranded blocking the Suez Canal threatens to make it even more difficult for European and American retailers to keep products in stock, something that has been hit during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Suez Canal saga, which began Tuesday and could last for weeks, is just the latest crisis to hit the global supply chain, which was turned upside down when lockdowns from the coronavirus prompted consumers to renovate appliances, sofas and televisions. , and in some cases their patios.

IKEA, the world’s largest furniture retailer, and London-based electronics retailer Dixons Carphone are among the retailers that have products on the beached ship, both companies told Reuters.

Blokker, an Amsterdam-based company that sells household items, also confirmed that it has items, but did not say which ones.

The salvage company overseeing the rescue effort has warned that it could take weeks to dislodge the massive Ever Given, which got stuck in the canal during a sandstorm.

Lloyd’s List estimates that approximately $ 9.6 billion worth of containerized goods, including exercise equipment, appliances, clothing and consumer electronics, pass through the Suez Canal every day. Thousands of empty containers are also being returned to Asian factories through the canal, experts said.

IKEA has around 110 containers on the ship trapped in the canal and is investigating how many boxes of products are on other ships waiting to enter the canal. “Depending on how this work unfolds and how long it takes to complete the operation, it can create constraints in our supply chain,” acknowledged Hannes Mard, spokesperson for IKEA brand owner, Inter IKEA.

“This is a devastating event in an already stressed market, where high demand has caused congestion delays that prevent imported cargo from reaching store shelves in a timely manner,” said Richard Roche, chair of a subcommittee of the National Association of Customs Agents of the United States.

The risk for container shipping is greatest in Europe, where key seaports such as Antwerp in Belgium and Felixstowe in Britain are dealing with delays. The United States is exposed to what happens on the east and gulf coasts. About 45% of the cargo volume in the port of New York and New Jersey moves through the Suez Canal, according to experts.

Walmart, which uses seaports in the Southeast and other parts of the country, and its online rival Amazon.com did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a matter of days, the race to divert cargo could begin, pitting retailers against other industries for valuable cargo space.

(Additional reporting by James Davey in London, Toby Sterling in Amsterdam. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)