Suez Canal Blockade Could Cause $ 6-10 Billion In Losses, Allianz Estimates

BERLIN, March 26 (Reuters) – The blockade of the Suez Canal by a merchant ship could cost world trade between $ 6 billion and $ 10 billion a week, a study by German insurer Allianz showed on Friday.

The analysis of the largest insurer in Europe also revealed that each week of lockdown represents a cut of between 0.2 and 0.4 percentage points in the annual growth of trade.

“The problem is that the blockade of the Suez Canal is the last straw for world trade,” the study authors wrote.

“First, supplier lead times have lengthened since the beginning of the year and are now longer in Europe than during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The length of delivery times in the United States has doubled, according to the study, as reserves are depleted in anticipation that the huge stimulus package approved by President Joe Biden will increase demand.

The Suez Canal redoubled its efforts on Friday to re-float the giant stranded container ship and end a traffic jam that has skyrocketed shipping rates for tankers and disrupted global supply chains.

(Information by Rene Wagner and Christian Kraemer; Written by Joseph Nasr; edited in Spanish by Flora Gómez)