Suez Canal begins dredging work to extend double track

CAIRO (Reuters) – The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) began dredging work to extend a second lane that allows two-way traffic in a southern section near the site where a giant container ship got stuck for six days in March.

SCA announced this week that it plans to extend a second channel runway that opened in 2015 by 10 kilometers to reach 82 kilometers long, while widening and deepening a single-track section at the southern end of the canal.

Work began on the directives of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi “to immediately begin implementing the proposed development plan and set a timetable for its completion as soon as possible,” the SCA said on Saturday.

The traffic jam created by the 440-meter Ever Given container ship in a southern section of the canal from March 23-29 delayed the passage of hundreds of vessels by sea, disrupting world trade.

The Ever Given, still laden with thousands of containers, is being held in the Great Bitter Lake, between two stretches of the canal, amid a dispute over a compensation claim by the SCA against the ship’s Japanese owner, Shoei. Kisen.

