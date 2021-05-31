Suede, Alizz or Kings of Conveniencie, first confirmations of Tomavistas 2022

MADRID, May 31. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The groups Jungle, Suede, Jarv Is…, Kings Of Convenience, Rhye, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Carolina Durante, Shame, Alizzz Y The light are the first confirmation of the festival Tomavistas 2022, which will be held on May 19, 20 and 21 next year, as confirmed by the organization.

As a novelty for next year, Tomavistas moves to IFEMA MADRID, a larger venue “in which to implement the scenarios with the right size for all the surprises that are in store.”

The organization has explained that there will be three stages, green areas, gastronomic area and rest areas, after four editions celebrating Tomavistas in the Enrique Tierno Galván Park.

Precisely, the Tomavistas Extra cycle has just closed a spring edition with performances by bands such as Maria Arnal i Marcel Bagès, Triángulo de Amor Bizarro, La Bien Querida, Califato 3/4, Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba or Novedades Carminha, among others.

In addition, there will be Summer Extra (at IFEMA MADRID LIVE – La Explanada), with León Benavente, Tracksuit Jacket and Xabi B DJ (July 23), Rufus T. Firefly, Maika Makovski and Adrián Le Freak DJ (July 24) and Manel, McEnroe and Mondo Sonoro DJs (July 25).

All tickets purchased for the 2020 and 2021 festivals – suspended due to the pandemic – are automatically valid for 2022. The return request period will be open for 14 days from May 31, 2021 to June 13, 2021 and the new tickets for Tomavistas 2022 will go on sale on June 14.